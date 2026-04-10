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Google Rolls Out AI Mode Agentic Features in India, Enables Restaurant Booking via Search

The restaurant reservation feature is currently rolling out, with support for additional use cases and integrations expected in the future.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 April 2026 17:19 IST
Google Rolls Out AI Mode Agentic Features in India, Enables Restaurant Booking via Search

Photo Credit: Google

It is powered by Google's Knowledge Graph, Maps integration, and live web browsing capabilities

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Highlights
  • The update allows users to discover, book reservations through Search
  • Agentic AI handles multi-step queries, reducing manual search effort
  • It scans Zomato, Swiggy, more for live availability and curated results
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Google on Friday announced the rollout of agentic capabilities in AI Mode in India. The update introduces the ability to discover and book restaurant reservations directly through Search. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, it is aimed at achieving a practical use case by helping users complete real-world tasks more efficiently. Google claims the new agentic capabilities can handle multi-step queries and reduce the effort required to search across platforms manually.

Agentic Abilities Now Available in AI Mode for Users in India 

Following the update, AI Mode can process detailed restaurant booking requests by understanding multiple constraints, the company explained in a press note. These include party size, date, time, location, and preferred cuisine. The system carries out scanning of multiple sources in real-time to identify suitable options, instead of searching across different apps and websites individually.

Google claims the feature can check live availability across platforms, compile results, and present a curated list of restaurants that match the user's requirements. If the results are as desired, it then provides direct links to booking pages, allowing users to complete reservations without additional steps. It is claimed to streamline the overall workflow of booking restaurant reservations, turning it into a single-step interaction.

The experience is powered by Google's Knowledge Graph, Maps integration, and live web browsing capabilities from Project Mariner, along with direct partner integrations. In India, the tech giant is working with platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, and EazyDiner to enable this functionality.

The restaurant reservation feature is currently rolling out in the country, with support for additional use cases and integrations expected in the future.

The introduction of the new agentic capabilities builds upon Google's strategy to scale its Gemini-powered AI ecosystem within India. The tech giant recently announced various new initiatives, including expanded Search Live support across multiple regional languages using the Gemini 3.1 Flash Live model.

It also enhanced the shopping experience in AI Mode in India to help users browse, compare, and purchase products more efficiently. Consequently, users can now get shoppable product listings, comparison tables, pricing information, and purchase links directly in chat, instead of relying on traditional keyword searches.

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Further reading: Google, AI Mode, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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