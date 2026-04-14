007: First Light, the upcoming James Bond game from IO Interactive, has leaked ahead of launch. Major story spoilers from the game, including its ending, have surfaced online due to a leak originating from the Indonesian ratings board. The leak also reportedly includes gameplay footage and story spoilers from other unreleased titles, along with details on Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake and Konami's Castlevania: Belmont's Curse.

007 First Light Leaks

According to a VGC report, over an hour of footage, including the apparent ending of the game, has leaked due to a security flaw with the Indonesian Game Rating System (IGRS). Fans eager to experience the game without spoilers should be wary of major story revelations from the game now circulating online, six weeks ahead of First Light's May 27 launch.

Alongside 007 First Light, the leak from the Indonesian ratings board also included gameplay footage and spoilers from Bandai Namco's Echoes of Aincrad. Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake and Konami's Castlevania: Belmont's Curse were also part of the leak, VGC reports.

Additionally, the IGRS leak reportedly breached private data of thousands of game developers, exposing email addresses linked to them.

007 First Light developer IO Interactive has not yet commented on the leak.

Last week, IO Interactive delayed the Nintendo Switch 2 version of First Light to “later this summer.” The steal-action title was initially set for simultaneous launch across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2.

007 First Light was also delayed across all platforms in December 2025. The James Bond game was set to launch on March 27, 2026, but was pushed back two months to May 27, 2026. No new release date has been confirmed for the Switch 2 version yet.

007 First Light will tell a standalone James Bond origin story, featuring a 26-year-old Bond recruited by the MI6. The iconic spy will start off as a brash Royal Navy air crewman in the game before landing on MI6's training program, where he eventually works his way to ‘00' status.