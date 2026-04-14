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  • 007 First Light Suffers Major Leak; Story Spoilers, Game Ending and Gameplay Footage Surface Online

007 First Light Suffers Major Leak; Story Spoilers, Game Ending and Gameplay Footage Surface Online

007 First Light leaks originate from the Indonesian Game Rating System (IGRS).

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 April 2026 11:52 IST
007 First Light Suffers Major Leak; Story Spoilers, Game Ending and Gameplay Footage Surface Online

Photo Credit: IO Interactive

007 First Light is set to launch on May 27

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Highlights
  • The leak comes from a security flaw in the Indonesian ratings board
  • Over an hour of footage from 007 First Light has leaked
  • Developer IO Interactive has not commended on the leak yet
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007: First Light, the upcoming James Bond game from IO Interactive, has leaked ahead of launch. Major story spoilers from the game, including its ending, have surfaced online due to a leak originating from the Indonesian ratings board. The leak also reportedly includes gameplay footage and story spoilers from other unreleased titles, along with details on Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake and Konami's Castlevania: Belmont's Curse.

007 First Light Leaks

According to a VGC report, over an hour of footage, including the apparent ending of the game, has leaked due to a security flaw with the Indonesian Game Rating System (IGRS). Fans eager to experience the game without spoilers should be wary of major story revelations from the game now circulating online, six weeks ahead of First Light's May 27 launch.

Alongside 007 First Light, the leak from the Indonesian ratings board also included gameplay footage and spoilers from Bandai Namco's Echoes of Aincrad. Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake and Konami's Castlevania: Belmont's Curse were also part of the leak, VGC reports.

Additionally, the IGRS leak reportedly breached private data of thousands of game developers, exposing email addresses linked to them.

007 First Light developer IO Interactive has not yet commented on the leak.

Last week, IO Interactive delayed the Nintendo Switch 2 version of First Light to “later this summer.” The steal-action title was initially set for simultaneous launch across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2.

007 First Light was also delayed across all platforms in December 2025. The James Bond game was set to launch on March 27, 2026, but was pushed back two months to May 27, 2026. No new release date has been confirmed for the Switch 2 version yet.

007 First Light will tell a standalone James Bond origin story, featuring a 26-year-old Bond recruited by the MI6. The iconic spy will start off as a brash Royal Navy air crewman in the game before landing on MI6's training program, where he eventually works his way to ‘00' status.

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Further reading: 007 First Light, 007 First Light Leak, IO Interactive
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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