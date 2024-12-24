Technology News
Sega Says It's Considering Launching a Subscription Service for Its Games

Sega could join third-party publishers like Ubisoft and Electronic Arts in offering its titles digitally for a monthly fee.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 December 2024 13:09 IST
Sega Says It's Considering Launching a Subscription Service for Its Games

Photo Credit: Sega/ Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Sega publishes popular franchises like Yakuza

  • Sega publishes franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog, Persona and Yakuza
  • Netflix and Apple offer their own game subscription service
  • Sega's Metaphor: ReFantazio was nominated for GOTY at The Game Awards
Sega is planning launch its own video game subscription service along the lines of Netflix and Xbox Game Pass. The Japanese company, that produces popular game franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog, Persona and Yakuza, said it was currently assessing its options but could not disclose any details yet. If Sega were to launch a subscription service for games, it would join third-party publishers like Ubisoft and Electronic Arts in offering its titles digitally for a monthly fee.

Sega Considers Game Subscription Service

The publisher recently revealed its interest in launching a subscription service to the BBC. In an interview published over the weekend, Sega president Shuji Utsumi said he found subscription products “very interesting”, and confirmed the company was “evaluating some opportunities”.

“We're thinking something - and discussing something - we cannot disclose right now,” he said.

Utsumi did not reveal any details about a potential Sega subscription service, or share a launch timeline for the same. But the publisher boasts a healthy roster of iconic IPs, including Sonic, Yakuza, Virtua Fighter, Persona, Super Monkey Ball and more, that could make their way to the company's subscription service.

metaphor metaphor

Sega's Metaphor: ReFantazio received six nominations at The Game Awards 2024
Photo Credit: Sega/ Atlus

Existing Game Subscription Services

The subscription service model for games has taken off in gaming following the launch of Game Pass, with Sony launching a competing PlayStation Plus service that offers a library of hundreds of titles to members at no additional cost. Nintendo, too, has its own subscription service, called Nintendo Switch Online, for its hybrid console.

Aside from platform owners like Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo, third-party publishers EA and Ubisoft offer their games on EA Play and Ubisoft+, respectively, in addition to traditional storefronts like Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store and the Xbox store.

Media and technology giants Netflix and Apple, too, have their own game subscription service for paying members. Netflix Games includes mobile titles for subscribers at no additional cost, while Apple Arcade brings games to subscribers across iPhone, Mac and iPad.

Sega has had successful year in games, releasing critically acclaimed titles like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Metaphor: ReFantazio and Sonic X Shadow Generations in 2024. Metaphor was nominated in six categories at The Game Awards 2024, including the coveted Game of the Year Trophy. The RPG ended up with three wins in Best Narrative, Best Art Direction and Best RPG categories.

In the interview, Utsumi also said he intended to put Sega, an industry leader in the 1990s with its games and home consoles, on the path of revival.

“I want to make Sega really shiny again,” he said. “Sega has been somehow losing confidence. But why? Sega has a great RPG group, Sega has amazing IPs, Sega is a really well-known brand. So I was like, hey, now is not the time to be defensive - but more offensive,” he added.

Further reading: Sega, Netflix, Game Pass, Apple Arcade, PlayStation Plus
