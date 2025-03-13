Technology News
English Edition
  PS Plus Game Catalog Will Add UFC 5, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and More in March

PS Plus Game Catalog Will Add UFC 5, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and More in March

All games joining the subscription service will be playable from March 18 for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 March 2025 17:48 IST
PS Plus Game Catalog Will Add UFC 5, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and More in March

Photo Credit: EA

UFC 5 released on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 27, 2023

Highlights
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown released in 2024
  • PS Plus Classics Catalog will add three Armored Core games
  • Syberia – The World Before is a graphic adventure game
The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for March has been revealed. EA's MMA fighting title UFC 5 headlines this month's Game Catalog additions. The game brings several improvements and refinements over its predecessor and is the first game in the UFC series to be developed in EA's Frostbite engine. The PS Plus Game Catalog will also add action-platformer Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, arcade soccer title Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, retro arcade management sim Arcade Paradise, interactive adventure game Syberia – The World Before and more. All games joining the subscription service will be playable from March 18 for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members.

Sony also announced the games joining PS Plus Classics Catalog and PS VR2 titles this month for PS Plus Deluxe members. Last month, the PlayStation parent had revealed the PS Plus monthly games for March — Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate and TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection. The three monthly games are currently available on the service to all PS Plus subscribers.

PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for March

UFC 5 joins Game Catalog this month, bringing an authentic MMA fighting experience. The game features a new damage system, depicting blood, sweat and facial damage over the course of a fight. UFC 5 features improved fighting mechanics that streamline grappling for faster submissions.

It features a single-player career mode and an online career mode where players' custom fighters take part in bouts. UFC 5 will be available on the PS5.

ufc 5 1 ufc 5

UFC 5 features a realistic damage system
Photo Credit: EA

This month's additions also include Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. A Metroidvania platformer, the game takes inspirations from action platformers like Dead Cells and bundles gruelling platforming and tough boss fights. Players are put into the shoes of Sargon, tasked with finding the kidnapped prince in the winding maze of Mount Qaf.

The game lays emphasis on exploration, encouraging players to find secrets and discover hidden treasures and challenges. The Lost Crown will be available on both PS4 and PS5

Graphic adventure game Syberia: The World Before joins Game Catalog in March, as well. Developed and published by Microids, the fourth game in the Syberia series follows the stories of two characters, Kate and Dana, across two time periods of 1937 and 2004. Set in Eastern Europe, the game encourages discovery though interactive exploration as players look for clues in their environment.

Syberia: The World Before is the fourth game in the Syberia series and it will be playable on PS4 and PS5.

SYBERIA syberia

Syberia: The World Before is developed by Microids
Photo Credit: Microids

Here's the full list of games arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members:

PS Plus Classics Catalog

Sony is adding three classic Armored Core games to the Classics Catalog for PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. These include the first entry in the iconic FromSoftware series, Armored Core; the second game Armored Core: Project Phantasma; and the third entry in the franchise, Armored Core: Master of Arena. All three will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Finally, PS VR2 owners will get Arcade Paradise VR this month as part of their PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium subscription. All games will be added to the service on March 18.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent world design
  • Fast and fun combat
  • Challenging platforming
  • Engaging boss fights
  • Excellent music
  • Bad
  • Tedious later section
  • Unbalanced difficulty spikes
  • Uninspired art style
  • Prosaic story and characters
Read detailed Ubisoft Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Prince of Persia
PEGI Rating 16+
Syberia: The World Before

Syberia: The World Before

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Syberia
PEGI Rating 16+
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Captain Tsubasa
PEGI Rating 7+
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Platformer
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
Further reading: PS Plus Game Catalog, PlayStation Plus, Game Catalog, PS5, PS4, Sony, PS VR2, PS Plus

Further reading: PS Plus Game Catalog, PlayStation Plus, Game Catalog, PS5, PS4, Sony, PS VR2, PS Plus
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Updates Chrome Extensions Policy to Tighten Rules Governing Affiliate Links

PS Plus Game Catalog Will Add UFC 5, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and More in March
