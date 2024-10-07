Technology News
MacBook Pro With M4 Unboxing Video Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch: Expected Specifications

The overall design of the purported M4 chip-powered MacBook Pro appears to be similar to its predecessor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 October 2024 17:33 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's M4 MacBook Pro may still have a notch at the centre of the display, leak suggests

Highlights
  • Apple’s M4 MacBook Pro allegedly surfaces in a YouTube video
  • The purported laptop may come with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage
  • It is expected to be unveiled globally later this month
Apple is expected to launch new MacBook models powered by its latest Apple silicon chipset later this month. Ahead of their anticipated debut, a retail box of the purported MacBook Pro powered by an M4 chipset has surfaced online. In a video posted on a platform, the device has also allegedly been unboxed, giving us a first glimpse of what could be Apple's upcoming laptop. Notably, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that the Cupertino-based tech giant's latest laptops could go official on October 28.

MacBook Pro With M4 Chipset Specifications (Expected)

In a video posted on YouTube, Russian content creator Wylsacom carried out the unboxing of the purported MacBook Pro powered by an M4 chipset. The chip itself may have a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. The alleged model appears to be equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of in-built storage. It is said to have a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and a resolution of 3024x1964 pixels.

In terms of dimensions, the purported device is said to measure 1.55 x 31.26 x 22.12 cm and weigh 1.6kg.

For connectivity, the MacBook Pro M4 is speculated to have three USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 capability, a MagSafe 3 port, a headphone jack, an HDMI port and an SDXC port. It is said to come with a 70W power adapter which supports charging via USB Type-C. While it may have additional ports, the overall design appears to be similar to the M3 MacBooks, with even the same wallpaper applied as the artwork on the retail box.

The YouTuber also carried out a benchmark test of the purported MacBook. The results, which are available to view on the Geekbench browser, reveal 3,864 and 15,288 single and multi-core scores, respectively.

Apple is reported to unveil its latest lineup of MacBooks on October 28, a date that is also speculated to coincide with its debut of the iOS 18.1 stable update for iPhone with Apple Intelligence features. The iPhone maker may also unveil a new iPad mini and a mac mini as part of its refreshed device lineup.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: macBook pro, MacBook Pro M4, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Infinix AI Platform With Live Texts, Writing Tools and Visual Look Up Features Introduced

