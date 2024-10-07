Apple is expected to launch new MacBook models powered by its latest Apple silicon chipset later this month. Ahead of their anticipated debut, a retail box of the purported MacBook Pro powered by an M4 chipset has surfaced online. In a video posted on a platform, the device has also allegedly been unboxed, giving us a first glimpse of what could be Apple's upcoming laptop. Notably, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that the Cupertino-based tech giant's latest laptops could go official on October 28.

MacBook Pro With M4 Chipset Specifications (Expected)

In a video posted on YouTube, Russian content creator Wylsacom carried out the unboxing of the purported MacBook Pro powered by an M4 chipset. The chip itself may have a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. The alleged model appears to be equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of in-built storage. It is said to have a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and a resolution of 3024x1964 pixels.

In terms of dimensions, the purported device is said to measure 1.55 x 31.26 x 22.12 cm and weigh 1.6kg.

For connectivity, the MacBook Pro M4 is speculated to have three USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 capability, a MagSafe 3 port, a headphone jack, an HDMI port and an SDXC port. It is said to come with a 70W power adapter which supports charging via USB Type-C. While it may have additional ports, the overall design appears to be similar to the M3 MacBooks, with even the same wallpaper applied as the artwork on the retail box.

The YouTuber also carried out a benchmark test of the purported MacBook. The results, which are available to view on the Geekbench browser, reveal 3,864 and 15,288 single and multi-core scores, respectively.

Apple is reported to unveil its latest lineup of MacBooks on October 28, a date that is also speculated to coincide with its debut of the iOS 18.1 stable update for iPhone with Apple Intelligence features. The iPhone maker may also unveil a new iPad mini and a mac mini as part of its refreshed device lineup.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.