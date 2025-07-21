Electronic Arts will reportedly host a preview event for the next Battlefield towards the end of July. A new leak has also confirmed that the next entry in EA's long-running military shooter franchise will be called Battlefield 6. The publisher shared details about the next Battlefield game last year and revealed pre-alpha gameplay earlier this year, but has not announced the official title yet. EA has, however, confirmed the game will launch in the fiscal year 2026.

'Battlefield 6' Reveal Coming This Month

Social media posts from Battlefield creators show a package carrying the ‘Battlefield 6' logo. In a now deleted post on X, streamer @DooM49 shared an image (via VGC) of a case he claimed was sent by EA. The silver case features the Battlefield 6 moniker and is fastened by orange bands carrying names of Battlefield game modes like Conquest and Breakthrough.

Going by the logo seen on the package, EA seems to have settled on ‘Battlefield 6' as the official title for the shooter. A separate Battlefield creator, RivalxFactor, claimed the same in a post on X over the weekend and said EA would preview the game “probably by the end of the month.”

The claim falls in line with EA's confirmation in May that it would reveal the next Battlefield game this summer. At the company's fourth-quarter FY 2025 earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said the next Battlefield would launch in FY 2026, forecasting fiscal 2026 net bookings above market expectations.

“As we look to the future, we're confident in our ability to execute across a deep pipeline - beginning this summer with the highly anticipated reveal of Battlefield,” Wilson said in May.

Expanding on his claim, RivalxFactor said that EA would reportedly host a three-day reveal event for Battlefield 6 later this month. “I have confirmed with another person that there is a 3 day event at the end of July for EA which will include the live reveal of Battlefield 6,” they claimed. “It will be much like the BF1 event with players getting a live round in after the devs speak and video is showcased.”

Screenshot from pre-alpha gameplay footage shared by EA

Photo Credit: EA

'Battlefield 6' Details

Last year, EA confirmed the next Battlefield would return to a modern setting and bring back 64-player multiplayer maps and traditional classes. The last mainline title in the series, Battlefield 2042, was criticised for widespread changes to the familiar Battlefield formula, including its multiplayer ‘Specialist' system and the lack of a single-player campaign.

The company hasn't officially revealed the game yet, but several leaks from community play tests have shed light on what players can expect. Earlier this year, EA debuted pre-alpha gameplay footage from the next Battlefield and said it would gather feedback from play tests to improve the experience.

At the same time, EA also announced Battlefield Studios, a group of four in-house studios developing the next-generation military shooter — Dice, Criterion, Motive, and Ripple Effect.