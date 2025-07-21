Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Next Battlefield Will Reportedly Be Revealed This Month, New Leak Confirms Title

The Next Battlefield Will Reportedly Be Revealed This Month, New Leak Confirms Title

EA will reportedly host a three-day launch event for the next Battlefield game towards the end of July.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 July 2025 12:08 IST
The Next Battlefield Will Reportedly Be Revealed This Month, New Leak Confirms Title

Photo Credit: EA

The next Battlefield game will reportedly be called 'Battlefield 6'

Highlights
  • The next Battlefield game will bring back traditional classes
  • EA will reportedly host a reveal event for the game later this month
  • The next Battlefield game will be launched in FY 2026
Advertisement

Electronic Arts will reportedly host a preview event for the next Battlefield towards the end of July. A new leak has also confirmed that the next entry in EA's long-running military shooter franchise will be called Battlefield 6. The publisher shared details about the next Battlefield game last year and revealed pre-alpha gameplay earlier this year, but has not announced the official title yet. EA has, however, confirmed the game will launch in the fiscal year 2026.

'Battlefield 6' Reveal Coming This Month

Social media posts from Battlefield creators show a package carrying the ‘Battlefield 6' logo. In a now deleted post on X, streamer @DooM49 shared an image (via VGC) of a case he claimed was sent by EA. The silver case features the Battlefield 6 moniker and is fastened by orange bands carrying names of Battlefield game modes like Conquest and Breakthrough.

Going by the logo seen on the package, EA seems to have settled on ‘Battlefield 6' as the official title for the shooter. A separate Battlefield creator, RivalxFactor, claimed the same in a post on X over the weekend and said EA would preview the game “probably by the end of the month.”

The claim falls in line with EA's confirmation in May that it would reveal the next Battlefield game this summer. At the company's fourth-quarter FY 2025 earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said the next Battlefield would launch in FY 2026, forecasting fiscal 2026 net bookings above market expectations.

“As we look to the future, we're confident in our ability to execute across a deep pipeline - beginning this summer with the highly anticipated reveal of Battlefield,” Wilson said in May.

Expanding on his claim, RivalxFactor said that EA would reportedly host a three-day reveal event for Battlefield 6 later this month. “I have confirmed with another person that there is a 3 day event at the end of July for EA which will include the live reveal of Battlefield 6,” they claimed. “It will be much like the BF1 event with players getting a live round in after the devs speak and video is showcased.”

bf 6 bf 6

Screenshot from pre-alpha gameplay footage shared by EA
Photo Credit: EA

'Battlefield 6' Details

Last year, EA confirmed the next Battlefield would return to a modern setting and bring back 64-player multiplayer maps and traditional classes. The last mainline title in the series, Battlefield 2042, was criticised for widespread changes to the familiar Battlefield formula, including its multiplayer ‘Specialist' system and the lack of a single-player campaign.

The company hasn't officially revealed the game yet, but several leaks from community play tests have shed light on what players can expect. Earlier this year, EA debuted pre-alpha gameplay footage from the next Battlefield and said it would gather feedback from play tests to improve the experience.

At the same time, EA also announced Battlefield Studios, a group of four in-house studios developing the next-generation military shooter — Dice, Criterion, Motive, and Ripple Effect.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Battlefield 6, Battlefield, EA, Electronic Arts
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature Samsung Parts; Will Resemble Galaxy Z Fold Series: Mark Gurman

Related Stories

The Next Battlefield Will Reportedly Be Revealed This Month, New Leak Confirms Title
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »