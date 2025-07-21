Apple will launch its first foldable iPhone at the end of 2026 with a very familiar design, according to details shared by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple is expected to equip the foldable iPhone (or iPhone Fold) with some components designed by Samsung. The handset could cost over $2,000 and is said to resemble the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, which was first introduced by the South Korean smartphone maker six years ago.

Apple to Equip Foldable iPhone With New Hinge Mechanism, Smaller Display Crease

Gurman writes that Apple will launch its first foldable iPhone next year, without a "radically new interface or transformative hardware". The company's first iPhone is said to look similar to the Galaxy Z Fold lineup from Samsung.

While it might bear a resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, Apple's foldable iPhone is also expected to feature some components built by the South Korean technology conglomerate. According to recent reports, the iPhone maker has tapped Fine M-Tec and Samsung to develop the hinge mechanism and the display for the foldable iPhone, which is said to have a very small crease.

Gurman also predicts that Apple's first foldable is likely to be a success, even if the device is priced above $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.73 lakh). The phone could give the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 serious competition, but Samsung is expected to benefit from the sales of the iPhone Fold as a supplier of components.

Apple will also improve its smartphone software to work better on foldable devices, according to the journalist. iOS 27, which is expected to arrive next year, is said to arrive with features that are "tailored specifically" to the foldable iPhone. This year, Apple's iOS 26 update will introduce a redesigned interface known as Liquid Glass.

Apple's handset will compete with book-style foldable models launched by Honor, Huawei, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Samsung. The South Korean technology firm's latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 is its thinnest smartphone to date, and it is 0.1mm thicker than the Honor Magic V5, which is 8.8mm when folded. For reference, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is 8.25mm thick.