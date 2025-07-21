Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature Samsung Parts; Will Resemble Galaxy Z Fold Series: Mark Gurman

Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature Samsung Parts; Will Resemble Galaxy Z Fold Series: Mark Gurman

Apple's first foldable iPhone could cost "at least $2,000", or roughly Rs. 1.73 lakh.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 July 2025 12:06 IST
Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature Samsung Parts; Will Resemble Galaxy Z Fold Series: Mark Gurman

Samsung's seventh-generation Galaxy Z Fold 7 (pictured) was launched earlier this month

Highlights
  • Apple's first foldable iPhone may resemble Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series
  • The foldable iPhone is said to sport a display made by Samsung
  • Apple could introduce it's first foldable iPhone at the end of 2026
Advertisement

Apple will launch its first foldable iPhone at the end of 2026 with a very familiar design, according to details shared by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple is expected to equip the foldable iPhone (or iPhone Fold) with some components designed by Samsung. The handset could cost over $2,000 and is said to resemble the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, which was first introduced by the South Korean smartphone maker six years ago.

Apple to Equip Foldable iPhone With New Hinge Mechanism, Smaller Display Crease

Gurman writes that Apple will launch its first foldable iPhone next year, without a "radically new interface or transformative hardware". The company's first iPhone is said to look similar to the Galaxy Z Fold lineup from Samsung.

While it might bear a resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, Apple's foldable iPhone is also expected to feature some components built by the South Korean technology conglomerate. According to recent reports, the iPhone maker has tapped Fine M-Tec and Samsung to develop the hinge mechanism and the display for the foldable iPhone, which is said to have a very small crease.

Gurman also predicts that Apple's first foldable is likely to be a success, even if the device is priced above $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.73 lakh). The phone could give the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 serious competition, but Samsung is expected to benefit from the sales of the iPhone Fold as a supplier of components.

Apple will also improve its smartphone software to work better on foldable devices, according to the journalist. iOS 27, which is expected to arrive next year, is said to arrive with features that are "tailored specifically" to the foldable iPhone. This year, Apple's iOS 26 update will introduce a redesigned interface known as Liquid Glass.

Apple's handset will compete with book-style foldable models launched by Honor, Huawei, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Samsung. The South Korean technology firm's latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 is its thinnest smartphone to date, and it is 0.1mm thicker than the Honor Magic V5, which is 8.8mm when folded. For reference, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is 8.25mm thick. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Foldable iPhone, iPhone Fold, Apple Foldable iPhone, Samsung Galaxy Z series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro Chipsets, RAM and Storage Details Revealed Ahead of Launch Today
The Next Battlefield Will Reportedly Be Revealed This Month, New Leak Confirms Title

Related Stories

Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature Samsung Parts; Will Resemble Galaxy Z Fold Series: Mark Gurman
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  7. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  8. Elden Ring Nightreign is Getting a Two-Player Mode This Week
  9. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »