Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a very popular free-to-play battle royale game made by Krafton for gamers in India. BGMI was launched in 2021 as the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, which is no longer available in the country after it was banned in 2020. The developer also hosts esports events and BGMI tournaments for Indian gamers. Krafton India has now introduced BGMI Career Mode in the country, a new feature that shows how players' in-game behaviour can reflect their real-world and career-related skills.

In this article, we explain what BGMI Career Mode is and detail the process of generating a Skill Report using Career Mode in BGMI.

What is BGMI Career Mode?

BGMI Career Mode is not a typical game mode where gamers fight enemies and earn rewards. Instead, it is a separate feature that analyses how a player plays BGMI and uses the gameplay data. The functionality combines these details with a personalised cognitive skills-based report. This personalised report, prepared based on the cognitive skills of the player, will help them map their cognitive abilities by looking at their playstyle and decision-making habits.

After completing Career Mode, users will receive a shareable, personalised report created using their BGMI stats and a few short, scenario-based questions. The Career Mode is not meant for job placement or recruitment. It does not guarantee any career opportunities. However, the report can help users to describe skills in a new way. The company says the report reflects cognitive skills and gameplay approach by translating them into real-world traits like communication, teamwork, or leadership.

How to Generate a Skill Report Using Career Mode in BGMI

Visit the Career Mode (bgmicareermode.com) website. Log in using your BGMI account credentials. Before reviewing gameplay data, users must finish a short behavioural assessment. After finishing the assessment, Career Mode analyses the BGMI match data.

After evaluating the performance of a gamer across several matches, the Career Mode will automatically generate the Skill Report. Users will be able to download or share a skill report for career or learning purposes.

The company claims that all information provided by a gamer is used only to generate the report.

FAQs

Is BGMI Career Mode a new game mode?

No, BGMI Career Mode is not a game. It's a new feature that analyses BGMI gameplay data along with behavioural assessment to generate a skill-based report.

How does BGMI Career Mode analyse gameplay data?

Career Mode analyses gameplay data from BGMI matches instead of focusing on a single match or performance.

Can BGMI Career Mode report help with resumes or college applications?

Krafton says the report can be used as a creative way to describe your skills, but it is not an official certificate and does not replace qualifications or interviews.

Will BGMI Career Mode connect me with jobs or recruiters?

BGMI Career Mode is not a hiring or job placement tool, and no one will contact users for jobs through it, according to Krafton.