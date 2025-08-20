Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is not just a game, but an emotion. The battle royale game brings a wide variety of skins, outfits, and other in-game rewards. However, most of them require spending money using the in-game currency, UC (Unknown Cash). That said, the developer also rolls out BGMI redeem codes, giving players access to exclusive in-game rewards and more. The developer rolls out a new set of redeem codes regularly, providing players a chance to get new rewards without burning a hole in their pocket. So, if you are looking for the new codes, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will share the list of new BGMI redeem codes for August 2025. So, without further ado, let's get started.

List of BGMI Redeem Codes for August 2025

Check out the list of BGMI redeem codes for August 2025, which includes new skins like the Red Football uniform and exclusive in-game rewards. However, do note that these codes are valid until September 12, 2025 and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

EEZBZK8PFCSWDWSX EEZCZ5JJTQTPU9SX EEZDZNHTTUDGWU4E EEZEZ6BMK64V8PEX EEZFZUUFF6D9KMT3 EEZGZTDR7BXSNEDM EEZHZ8CG8G989H36 EEZIZF4K5R4CR958 EEZJZQFPH8GTTHS7 EEZKZ9NQS9PGUQFT EEZLZEMEHAGTCHEU EEZMZGF6R8WCJEKJ EEZNZMWG9NJ5BARR EEZOZKDFMPFXMXEN EEZPZHPC6B3C8GTC EEZQZU49KQMRPQ8F EEZRZNSTP8FDBNVB EEZVZK8Q3E3RXK97 EEZTZRBQNGUSCU4E EEZUZV9ACSXTPEUW EEZBAZUNQKCE58H3 EEZBBZ5FTQMH7MD5 EEZBCZV8N3NJT77E EEZBDZCG44BAMG83 EEZBEZKW8VRJWTQU EEZBFZD7MVC65T4R EEZBGZUPX5MH58F7 EEZBHZPJUTWBG6T3 EEZBIZWSFKDC3R39 EEZBJZUBPA5CJDWN EEZBKZC8GUDWRR3T EEZBLZARQQ5SA5EA EEZBMZQF6XTC5MS8 EEZBNZXP3XTV8H6B EEZBOZXNT4R48MU7 EEZBPZNHPJRJBPRE EEZBQZHE8HDAFNF3 EEZBRZJ96PHEQFPN EEZBVZ5WF7Q94EWU EEZBTZVD53CR66UE EEZBUZCP9KW8636R EEZCAZAM9AWNTGGQ EEZCBZXJQBKKPWC6 EEZCCZAD4M5JNB5C EEZCDZ5PEG5HCNFC EEZCEZGWK97XGK87 EEZCFZT8KWM5XVEM EEZCGZ7NKSWFBCKX EEZCHZGPWA7MHX5Q EEZCIZF8VUCVRV7N

How to Redeem BGMI Codes?

Redeeming BGMI codes is pretty easy and straightforward. Just follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the BGMI official website and click on the Redeem section. Else, you can click here directly.

Step 2: Enter your Character ID, which you can find in the game by tapping on Profile and Tap to Copy on the code.

Step 3: Enter the Redemption code and verification code.

Step 4: Press the Redeem button, and you will receive a message stating “code redeemed successfully.” Otherwise, you will see a message stating, “Code expired.”

Step 5: Now open the game and head to the in-game mail, where you will get the rewards.

Things to Remember Before Redeeming BGMI Codes?

There are a few things to note before redeeming BGMI codes from the official website:

Only 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis.

Users cannot redeem the same code twice.

Users must claim the rewards within 7 days, or the mail will expire.

Each user account can redeem only one code per day.

One cannot use these redeem codes on a guest account.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How often are BGMI redeem codes released?

BGMI redeem codes are usually released during special events, collaborations, and tournaments.

2. Do BGMI codes expire after a certain time?

Yes, most codes are only valid for a short period.

3. Can I use the same code multiple times?

No, each redeem code can only be used once per account.

4. Are BGMI redeem codes region-locked?

Some codes may be restricted to specific regions.