BGMI Redeem Codes: How to Claim Red Football Uniform, Free Rewards, Skins, UC, and More

Check out the list of BGMI redeem codes for August 2025 through which you can redeem new skins, rewards, uniforms, and more.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 August 2025 13:05 IST
Photo Credit: Krafton

Check out the full list of new BGMI redeem codes for August 2025

Highlights
  • Krafton offers redeem codes for its user base on a regular basis
  • The redeem codes provide free skins, rewards, and more
  • Check out the list of new BGMI redeem codes
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is not just a game, but an emotion. The battle royale game brings a wide variety of skins, outfits, and other in-game rewards. However, most of them require spending money using the in-game currency, UC (Unknown Cash). That said, the developer also rolls out BGMI redeem codes, giving players access to exclusive in-game rewards and more. The developer rolls out a new set of redeem codes regularly, providing players a chance to get new rewards without burning a hole in their pocket. So, if you are looking for the new codes, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will share the list of new BGMI redeem codes for August 2025. So, without further ado, let's get started. 

List of BGMI Redeem Codes for August 2025 

Check out the list of BGMI redeem codes for August 2025, which includes new skins like the Red Football uniform and exclusive in-game rewards. However, do note that these codes are valid until September 12, 2025 and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.  

  1. EEZBZK8PFCSWDWSX
  2. EEZCZ5JJTQTPU9SX
  3. EEZDZNHTTUDGWU4E
  4. EEZEZ6BMK64V8PEX
  5. EEZFZUUFF6D9KMT3
  6. EEZGZTDR7BXSNEDM
  7. EEZHZ8CG8G989H36
  8. EEZIZF4K5R4CR958
  9. EEZJZQFPH8GTTHS7
  10. EEZKZ9NQS9PGUQFT
  11. EEZLZEMEHAGTCHEU
  12. EEZMZGF6R8WCJEKJ
  13. EEZNZMWG9NJ5BARR
  14. EEZOZKDFMPFXMXEN
  15. EEZPZHPC6B3C8GTC
  16. EEZQZU49KQMRPQ8F
  17. EEZRZNSTP8FDBNVB
  18. EEZVZK8Q3E3RXK97
  19. EEZTZRBQNGUSCU4E
  20. EEZUZV9ACSXTPEUW
  21. EEZBAZUNQKCE58H3
  22. EEZBBZ5FTQMH7MD5
  23. EEZBCZV8N3NJT77E
  24. EEZBDZCG44BAMG83
  25. EEZBEZKW8VRJWTQU
  26. EEZBFZD7MVC65T4R
  27. EEZBGZUPX5MH58F7
  28. EEZBHZPJUTWBG6T3
  29. EEZBIZWSFKDC3R39
  30. EEZBJZUBPA5CJDWN
  31. EEZBKZC8GUDWRR3T
  32. EEZBLZARQQ5SA5EA
  33. EEZBMZQF6XTC5MS8
  34. EEZBNZXP3XTV8H6B
  35. EEZBOZXNT4R48MU7
  36. EEZBPZNHPJRJBPRE
  37. EEZBQZHE8HDAFNF3
  38. EEZBRZJ96PHEQFPN
  39. EEZBVZ5WF7Q94EWU
  40. EEZBTZVD53CR66UE
  41. EEZBUZCP9KW8636R
  42. EEZCAZAM9AWNTGGQ
  43. EEZCBZXJQBKKPWC6
  44. EEZCCZAD4M5JNB5C
  45. EEZCDZ5PEG5HCNFC
  46. EEZCEZGWK97XGK87
  47. EEZCFZT8KWM5XVEM
  48. EEZCGZ7NKSWFBCKX
  49. EEZCHZGPWA7MHX5Q
  50. EEZCIZF8VUCVRV7N

How to Redeem BGMI Codes? 

Redeeming BGMI codes is pretty easy and straightforward. Just follow these steps: 

Step 1: Go to the BGMI official website and click on the Redeem section. Else, you can click here directly. 

Step 2: Enter your Character ID, which you can find in the game by tapping on Profile and Tap to Copy on the code. 

Step 3:  Enter the Redemption code and verification code. 

Step 4: Press the Redeem button, and you will receive a message stating “code redeemed successfully.” Otherwise, you will see a message stating, “Code expired.”

Step 5: Now open the game and head to the in-game mail, where you will get the rewards. 

Things to Remember Before Redeeming BGMI Codes?

There are a few things to note before redeeming BGMI codes from the official website: 

  • Only 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis. 
  • Users cannot redeem the same code twice. 
  • Users must claim the rewards within 7 days, or the mail will expire. 
  • Each user account can redeem only one code per day. 
  • One cannot use these redeem codes on a guest account.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How often are BGMI redeem codes released?

BGMI redeem codes are usually released during special events, collaborations, and tournaments.

2. Do BGMI codes expire after a certain time?

Yes, most codes are only valid for a short period. 

3. Can I use the same code multiple times?

No, each redeem code can only be used once per account.

4. Are BGMI redeem codes region-locked?

Some codes may be restricted to specific regions. 

