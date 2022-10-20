Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC System Requirements Announced, Campaign Preload Goes Live

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC System Requirements Announced, Campaign Preload Goes Live

The PC version offers several enhancements such as ultra-wide support, native 4K, and in-depth graphics settings.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 20 October 2022 10:42 IST
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC System Requirements Announced, Campaign Preload Goes Live

Photo Credit: Activision

Full game preload, which includes multiplayer, begins October 26

Highlights
  • Preloads for digital pre-orders are now live
  • Campaign early access begins tonight at 10:30pm IST
  • Might require phone number verification on PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches October 28, and ahead of that, publisher Activision has revealed system requirements for the upcoming title. The PC build undeniably offers enhancements over its console counterparts, such as support for ultra-wide display, native 4K resolution, and a myriad of graphics options tailored to suit your needs. Developer Infinity Ward also confirmed that those who pre-ordered Modern Warfare II digitally will now be able to preload it. This will also grant early access to the campaign segment, starting October 20 at 10:30pm IST in India/ 10am PT in the US.

Meanwhile, preloading for the full release, which includes multiplayer and Special Ops, begins October 26. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 underwent two beta testing sessions last month, providing fruitful results on the cross-play front.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC system requirements

The PC system requirements list comes courtesy of an Activision blog post, with the common requirements being DirectX 12 and at least 72GB storage, at launch. The numbers could change depending on patches or future content planned for the game's two-year life cycle.

Minimum requirements demand a Windows 10 64-bit operating system, while higher settings could also do with Windows 11 — so long as it's the newest version.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to Gotham Knights, Best Games Launching in October

call of duty mw2 pc specs cod mw2 pc specs

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC requirements
Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ‘minimum' PC requirements

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ‘recommended' PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core I5-6600K / Core I7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
  • RAM: 12GB

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ‘competitive' PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core I7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
  • RAM: 16GB

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ‘ultra 4K' PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core I9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
  • RAM: 16GB

On a related note, playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require mobile verification. Users are required to register their phone numbers to work with Blizzard's SMS protection, aimed at cutting down on toxic behaviour from players and multiple free accounts. A similar requirement was grounds for controversy in the newly released Overwatch 2, where players were locked out of their Battle.net accounts for either not verifying their identity, or not using postpaid mobile services.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches October 28, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Digital pre-orders grant early access to the campaign segment, starting October 20 at 10:30pm IST.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: call of duty, call of duty modern warfare 2, call of duty modern warfare 2 pc, call of duty modern warfare 2 system requirements, call of duty modern warfare 2 release date, activision blizzard, infinity ward, pc, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, xbox one, xbox series s, xbox series x
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Elon Musk Excited About Upcoming Twitter Acquisition Despite Overpaying, Sees Long Term Potential

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC System Requirements Announced, Campaign Preload Goes Live
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.