Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to arrive across PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms on October 25. Ahead of the launch, publisher Activision has shared details about the PC version of the game, including system requirements, pre-loading time, file sizes and more. Black Ops 6 is also getting PC-specific features like ultrawide monitor support, 4K resolution and support for AMD FSR 3.1 resolution upscaling and frame generation techniques.

The PC version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is being developed by Beenox in collaboration with Treyarch. The game will be available on Activision's Battle.net, Steam and Microsoft Store on PC. While is the game is currently up for pre-order, there's no campaign early access this time around.

In a blog post Tuesday, Activision revealed the official PC system requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The game requires at least 8GB of RAM and 102GB of available SSD storage space. For 4K ultra specifications, players would require an AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or RTX 4070 GPU.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 PC System Requirements

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600

RAM: 8GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or Intel Arc A580

Video Memory: 2GB

Storage Space: SSD required with 102GB available space at launch

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K

RAM: 12GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060

Video Memory: 8GB

Storage Space: SSD required with 102GB available space at launch

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Competitive/ 4K Ultra Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-8700K

RAM: 16GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070

Video Memory: 10GB

Storage Space: SSD required with 102GB available space at launch

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Pre-Loading Details, Official Launch Times

Players who have pre-ordered Black Ops 6 can pre-load the game ahead of its October 25 and dive right in once the game goes live. The game can be pre-loaded from October 21 at 9am PT (9:30pm IST). Do note, the entire game package, including the Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies, can be pre-loaded.

On Battle.net and Steam, the game will start rolling out officially on October 24 at 9pm PT (October 25, 9.30pm IST). On PlayStation, Xbox and Microsoft stores, the official launch time will fall between 4am PT and 11pm PT on October 24.