Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set for launch on October 25. The game recently concluded its multiplayer open beta on Monday. While the open beta period began on September 6, those who pre-ordered the game received early access to the multiplayer open beta from August 30 to September 4. Players, however, will not be getting early access to Black Ops 6 campaign before the game is released, Activision has confirmed.

Black Ops 6 campaign early access

In a statement sent to popular Call of Duty news portal Charlie Intel, the publisher has supposedly confirmed that there would be no early access for Black Ops 6 across Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies modes.

“The team is fully focused on October 25th. We are excited about all the game has to offer across Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies,” Activision was quoted as saying in the statement.

“This year, we made the decision to ensure the community gets to dig in to any and all modes that they want at the same time, so we are back to one massive global launch moment October 25th.

As such, there is no Early Access beat this year for Black Ops 6, just the countdown to launch.”

The statement confirms that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will have a single global launch for all players on October 25, with no early access period for the Campaign for players who have pre-ordered the game.

This marks a change from last year, when Activision granted a week of early access period for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The game launched globally across PC, PlayStation and Xbox on November 10, 2023, but players who digitally preordered or pre-purchased Modern Warfare 3 received campaign early access from November 2.

Black Ops 6 will also be the first Call of Duty title to debut on Xbox Game Pass when it launches across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on October 25. Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the full game, with all its modes, at no additional cost.