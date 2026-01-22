Technology News
Crimson Desert Has Officially Gone Gold, Launch Set for March 19

Crimson Desert is set to launch across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Mac on March 19.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 January 2026 16:38 IST
Crimson Desert Has Officially Gone Gold, Launch Set for March 19

Photo Credit: Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert is built on Pearl Abyss' proprietary BlackSpace game engine

Highlights
  • Crimson Desert is available to pre-order across PC, PS5, Xbox, and Mac
  • The game was set to launch in late 2025, but was delayed to Q1 2026
  • Crimson Desert is a single-player open world action-adventure game
Crimson Desert, the upcoming open world action-adventure game from South Korean developer Pearl Abyss, has officially gone gold — which means development on the game is complete. The studio announced the development milestone on the game's social channels on Wednesday. Crimson Desert is set to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on March 19.

“We sincerely thank our fans around the world for being with us on this meaningful journey. Thanks to your support, we have reached this important milestone. We look forward to welcoming you to the continent of Pywel on March 19,” the studio said in a message posted on its website and social media channels.

Crimson Desert began as a prequel to popular MMORPG Black Desert Online, but Pearl Abyss moved to developing the game as a standalone single-player action-adventure title. Since its reveal in 2019, the game has received multiple trailers and gameplay deep dives at various industry events like The Game Awards, Gamescom, Summer Game Fest, among others.

“Crimson Desert has generated strong anticipation through its presence at major global gaming events, including The Game Awards, the Game Developers Conference, Summer Game Fest, ChinaJoy, Gamescom, TwitchCon, PAX East and West, Paris Games Week, and the Tokyo Game Show,” Peal Abyss said in the update on its website.

Crimson Desert Details

Crimson Desert was set to launch in late 2025, but was delayed to Q1 2026 in August last year. Pearl Abyss said at the time that various aspects of production leading up to the game's launch, such as offline distribution, voice-overs, and console certification, had led to “longer than expected” timelines that “unavoidably” delayed the title.

Crimson Desert is an expansive open world action-adventure title that takes inpiration from games like Legend of Zelda, The Witcher 3, and Assassin's Creed. Built on Pearl Abyss' proprietary BlackSpace game engine, the game has been noted for its striking visuals and graphics.

The open world title is set on the continent of Pywel and follows the journey of protagonist Kliff and his Greymane companions. Crimson Desert features diverse and dynamic combat mechanics, a high level of interactivity across the open world, and multiple ways to traverse the vast landscape.

Crimson Desert will launch on PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Mac on March 19, 2026. Pre-orders for the game are live across all supported platforms.

Further reading: Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss, PS5, Xbox Series, PC, Steam
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Premium Gaming Laptops From Asus, MSI, and More Brands

