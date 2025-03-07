Sony has revealed a new limited edition DualSense wireless controller inspired by The Last of Us franchise. The controller, made in collaboration with Naughty Dog, features highlights and trophy icons from The Last of Us games and a dual-tone design. The Last of Us Limited Edition controller will go on sale on April 10, with pre-orders going live from March 14.

The controller comes in a black-and white colourway, with the surface sporting glossy PlayStation trophy icons that represent key moments, characters and events from The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II.

“We were excited by the chance to memorialize The Last of Us franchise in a controller that fans and our own team would love. We wanted to ensure that both installments of The Last of Us are represented, via trophy icons printed in black gloss across the controller body,” Naughty Dog president Neil Druckmann and graphic designer Megan Mehran said in the PlayStation Blog announcement.

“Among the trophies, three particular images will immediately stand out for TLOU fans: The firefly, moth, and wolf. Players will recognize the Fireflies' iconic spray-painted logo that originated in Part I, while the moth and wolf represent the intertwining lives and duality between Ellie and Abby in Part II.”

The Last of Us Limited Edition Controller Price and Availability

The upcoming TLOU Limited Edition controller has been priced at $84.99 in the US and £74.99 in the UK. India pricing will likely be revealed when the controller is available to pre-order from March 14. The controller can be purchased from direct.playstation.com in supported regions and through participating retailers starting April 10.

The new controller has been timed to launch right after The Last of Us Part II Remastered releases on PC on April 3 and just before the second season of The Last of Us TV series premieres on April 13.

Sony has previously launched special edition DualSense controllers to commemorate the launch of first-party games like Astro Bot, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War Ragnarök.