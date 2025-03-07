Technology News
The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense Controller Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live on March 14

The TLOU Limited Edition controller has been priced at $84.99 in the US and £74.99 in the UK.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 March 2025 15:59 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

The controller features rophy icons from The Last of Us games and a dual-tone design

Highlights
  • The Last of Us controller will launch on April 10
  • The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered arrives on PC on April 3
  • The controller has been designed in collaboration with Naughty Dog
Sony has revealed a new limited edition DualSense wireless controller inspired by The Last of Us franchise. The controller, made in collaboration with Naughty Dog, features highlights and trophy icons from The Last of Us games and a dual-tone design. The Last of Us Limited Edition controller will go on sale on April 10, with pre-orders going live from March 14.

The controller comes in a black-and white colourway, with the surface sporting glossy PlayStation trophy icons that represent key moments, characters and events from The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II.

“We were excited by the chance to memorialize The Last of Us franchise in a controller that fans and our own team would love. We wanted to ensure that both installments of The Last of Us are represented, via trophy icons printed in black gloss across the controller body,” Naughty Dog president Neil Druckmann and graphic designer Megan Mehran said in the PlayStation Blog announcement.

“Among the trophies, three particular images will immediately stand out for TLOU fans: The firefly, moth, and wolf. Players will recognize the Fireflies' iconic spray-painted logo that originated in Part I, while the moth and wolf represent the intertwining lives and duality between Ellie and Abby in Part II.”

The Last of Us Limited Edition Controller Price and Availability

The upcoming TLOU Limited Edition controller has been priced at $84.99 in the US and £74.99 in the UK. India pricing will likely be revealed when the controller is available to pre-order from March 14. The controller can be purchased from direct.playstation.com in supported regions and through participating retailers starting April 10.

The new controller has been timed to launch right after The Last of Us Part II Remastered releases on PC on April 3 and just before the second season of The Last of Us TV series premieres on April 13.

Sony has previously launched special edition DualSense controllers to commemorate the launch of first-party games like Astro Bot, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War Ragnarök.

Further reading: The Last of Us, The Last of Us Limited Edition Controller, Sony, PS5
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
