Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is said to be in the works. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to confirm its existence, but ahead of it, a new leak has suggested some of its details. The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is said to come with a 6,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. It could run on the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. The handset will debut as a successor of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, which was announced last year in China with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted details about an alleged Xiaomi Civi series smartphone. While the tipster doesn't explicitly name the phone, the comments strongly suggest that it is the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro. The tipster states that it will measure 7mm in thickness and house a 6,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro's rear camera unit is said to include a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The post does not include the chipset's name, but the phone is tipped to be powered by a 'Snapdragon 8 series high performance processor'. This could be a reference to the forthcoming Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. It could be the first handset to run on this chipset.

Past leaks suggested that the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro will feature a small quad-curved screen with 1.5K resolution. The phone could feature two front-facing cameras. It is said to get Leica-tuned rear cameras. The handset is tipped to feature a fibreglass coating.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro was launched in March 2024 with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration in China. It features a 6.55-inch 1.5K (2,750 x 1,236 pixels) OLED display and runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The handset boasts Leica-backed triple rear cameras and carries a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.

