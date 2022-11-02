Xbox Game Pass is bringing 9 new titles in the first half of November, which includes five day-one releases. Among them, we've got Somerville, a cinematic-style atmospheric game that pits you in the wake of a catastrophe, as you explore a rural landscape to unravel the mysteries of earth's visitors. The game launches November 15 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. On the same day, subscribers will also be treated to Obsidian's Pentiment, a historical narrative that puts you in the shoes of master artist Andreas Maler, amidst murders in an organically, illustrated Bavarian Alps.

Right now, you can delve into The Legend of Tianding, a side-scrolling beat 'em-up game that narrates the tale of the Taiwanese folk hero, Liao Tianding. In addition to mastering moves, players will be thrown into platforming zones and street gambling minigames, as they explore the region's dazzling streets in the early 20th century. The Legend of Tianding is now available to Game Pass subscribers on PC, Xbox Cloud, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The game was originally grouped as part of the October lineup, but got delayed into this month.

Then there's Football Manager 2023, dropping November 7 in India, across cloud, console, and PC, as you lead your club to victory in this tactical simulation title. On November 3, players will be treated to Ghost Song, a 2D sci-fi Metroidvania that has you traverse through the desolate moon of Lorian, gunning down aliens and exploring the twisted caverns to unearth long-buried secrets. Ghost Song launches day-one on cloud, console, and PC.

Besides day-one launches, we've got indie, rogue-like gem Vampire Survivors finally dropping on Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Featuring no coherent narrative, of sorts, developer poncle's bullet hell title throws you straight into the action to mow down thousands of night creatures, as you earn perks such as bibles, a slew of attack patterns, and garlic to keep the foes at bay. Vampire Survivors drops November 10 on console. It is currently available on PC Steam for Rs. 249.

Then there's Return to Monkey Island, which continues Guybrush Threepwood's arc, who was locked last locked in a battle of wits with his nemesis, the zombie pirate LeChuck. It launches November 8 on cloud, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

The last two titles are a bit old and continue Xbox's trend of completing Clementine's story in the critically-acclaimed Telltale's The Walking Dead series. Both A New Frontier and the spin-off title Michonne are now available to download for free on PC.

With that, here's a list of all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, starting today, November 2:

November 2 (now available)

The Legend of Tianding — PC, cloud, and console

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season — PC

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season — PC

November 3

Ghost Song — PC, cloud, and console

November 7

Football Manager 2023 — PC

Football Manager 2023 Console version — PC, cloud, and console

November 8

Return to Monkey Island — PC, cloud, and console

November 10

Vampire Survivors — console

November 15

Pentiment — PC, cloud, and console

Somerville — PC and console

And as usual, Microsoft has confirmed some titles to be leaving Game Pass. On November 8, you can say goodbye to Football Manager 2022, which is a given since the new iteration launches that day. November 15 sees five games getting removed: Art of Rally, Fae Tactics, Next Space Rebel, One Step from Eden, and Supraland. Of course, before they disappear from the service, you can choose to buy them at a 20 percent discount.

