Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Government Moots Self Regulatory Mechanism, Mandatory Verification for Online Gaming Firms

Government Moots Self-Regulatory Mechanism, Mandatory Verification for Online Gaming Firms

The draft online gaming rules envisage that an online gaming intermediary will observe the due diligence required under the rules.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 January 2023 16:31 IST
Government Moots Self-Regulatory Mechanism, Mandatory Verification for Online Gaming Firms

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Glenn Carstens-Peters

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has invited public comments on the draft rule by January 17

Highlights
  • Online gaming companies will be covered under the new IT rules
  • New IT rules were issued in 2021 for social media platforms
  • Online gaming platforms are expected to comply with the laws of the land

The government has proposed a self-regulatory mechanism, mandatory verification of players and physical Indian address for online gaming companies, according to the draft online gaming rules published on Monday. Online gaming companies will be covered under the new IT rules that were issued in 2021 for social media platforms.

The online gaming platforms are expected to comply with the laws of the land, including any such law that relates to gambling or betting or the age at which an individual is competent to enter into a contract.

"The draft amendments are aimed at addressing the said need while enabling the growth of the online gaming industry in a responsible manner," the notice said.

The draft amendments envisage that an online gaming intermediary will observe the due diligence required under the rules, "including reasonable efforts to cause its users not to host, display, upload, publish, transmit or share an online game not in conformity with Indian law, including any law on gambling or betting".

The draft rules prescribe additional due diligence for companies by displaying a registration mark on all online games registered by a self-regulatory body and informing its users regarding its policy related to withdrawal or refund of the deposit, manner of determination and distribution of winnings, fees and other charges payable and KYC procedure for user account registration.

"Self-regulatory bodies will be registered with the ministry (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) and may register online games of such online gaming intermediaries who are its members and which meet certain criteria. Such bodies will also resolve complaints through a grievance redressal mechanism," the notice said.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has invited public comments on the draft rule by January 17.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Online Gaming, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, IT Rules
Redmi 12C With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
Bitcoin Developer Luke Dashjr Loses Over 215 BTC in Hack Attack: Here’s What Happened
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022 Part 2 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Government Moots Self-Regulatory Mechanism, Mandatory Verification for Online Gaming Firms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  2. Tecno Phantom X2 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Offers
  3. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  4. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  5. GitHub URL Serving Content, Files to Users Blocked in India: All Details
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  7. Bitcoin Developer Luke Dashjr Loses Over 215 BTC in Hack Attack: Details
  8. The 53 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy A04s Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy F04 Will Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. IAMAI Hails 'Industry Friendly' Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
  2. GitHub Users Report Content Domain Blocked in India; May Restrict Access to Open Source Projects, More
  3. Bitcoin Developer Luke Dashjr Loses Over 215 BTC in Hack Attack: Here’s What Happened
  4. Government Moots Self-Regulatory Mechanism, Mandatory Verification for Online Gaming Firms
  5. Redmi 12C With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy F04 India Launch Date Set for January 4, Will Feature 6.5-inch Display, 8GB RAM
  7. Delhi to Switch Eighty Percent of Bus Fleet to Electric Vehicles by 2025, CM Says
  8. YouTube Tests Redesigned Progress Bar on Android App to Improve Viewing Experience: Report
  9. Arma 3 Video Game War Footage Used to Spread Waves of Misinformation About Ukraine Conflict
  10. UK PM Rishi Sunak Revokes Tax Payments for Foreign Crypto Buyers: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.