PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up Is Here, With Your Annual Gaming Achievements, Playing Statistics

PlayStation’s 2022 Wrap-Up also includes global statistics some of the platform’s biggest games.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Akhil Arora |  Updated: 14 December 2022 13:54 IST
PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up Is Here, With Your Annual Gaming Achievements, Playing Statistics

Photo Credit: Sony/PlayStation

The PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up also includes global statistics from some of Sony's top games

Highlights
  • PlayStation’s Wrap-Up includes new avatars based on gaming achievements
  • PS5 and PS4 users can check their trophy count for the year
  • PlayStation Wrap-Up is available to view and share till January 13, 2023

PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up is here. As another year winds down, apps like Spotify, Reddit, and YouTube have been offering users a recap of 2022. The year-in-review that matters to gamers is also here, as Sony released its 2022 Wrap-Up for PlayStation on Tuesday, highlighting users' playing statistics, standout achievements, and favourite games on the platform for the year. The PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 is available for PS5 and PS4 consoles, giving a crisp lowdown of the games you've played this year and the time spent in them. The Wrap-Up also includes new avatars for players based on their gaming achievements.

PlayStation's 2022 Wrap-Up summarises PS5 and PS4 users' top five most played games of 2022, and details global statistics for games on the Sony platform. The global statistics includes some interesting numbers — total number of miles driven in Gran Turismo 7, total number of axe throws in God of War Ragnarök, or total number of hours spent in the Horizon Forbidden West photo mode.

The 2022 Wrap-Up informs users of their total playing time in 2022, categorising both local and online play, and the total number of games they played in the year. It also provides a look into users' PlayStation Plus statistics — the number of games downloaded via the Essential, Extra, and Deluxe tiers of the subscription service, their top online game, and the hours spent playing online.

The PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 provides a list of users' gaming achievements for the year as well, listing the number of Trophies earned across Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum categories. Based on a users' playing habits and achievements in 2022, the PS Wrap-Up gives out voucher codes for one of six unique avatars that can be redeemed on the PlayStation Store, Sony said on the PS Blog.

Finally, the 2022 PlayStation Wrap-Up provides a shareable summary card — akin to Spotify Wrapped, which it's no doubt inspired by — that highlights users' best gaming memories and achievements in the year. Users can access their PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up — available till January 13, 2023 — by heading to wrapup.playstation.com and signing in with their PlayStation ID.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: PlayStation, PlayStation Wrap Up 2022, PS5, PS4, Sony, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Comment
