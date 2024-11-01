BioWare has left the disappointed launches of Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem in its rearview and finally delivered what seems to be a hit with Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The action-RPG has climbed to the top of Steam's Top Sellers list following its launch across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on Thursday, leaving the recently released Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in second place. The new Dragon Age title has also become BioWare's biggest Steam launch in history, according to concurrent player figures on SteamDB.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Steam Launch

Within a day of launch, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has reached a peak concurrent player count of 70,414 on Steam, making it the most popular Steam release from BioWare (as spotted by VGC) ever. The studio's previous biggest launch on Valve's storefront was 2021's Mass Effect Legendary Edition, that reached a peak player count of 59,817 on the platform.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is also one of publisher EA's biggest single-player launches on Steam, beating Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which released last year and recorded a peak player count of 67,855 on Steam.

These player counts are limited to Steam on PC and do not include numbers from Epic Games Store, EA Play, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

EA's Expectations

While unit sales and exact figures are not known, the game's launch seems to be in line with EA's high expectations for the game. During the company's FY 2025 second-quarter earnings call Tuesday, CEO Andrew Wilson said EA was “maintaining our assumptions for our upcoming Dragon Age: The Veilguard launch.”

“Early critic scores are strong and reflect the high-quality depth and detail in niches action pack adventure. We expect Dragon Age to be a great example of how our blockbuster storytelling engages and connect fans in truly unique ways. Looking ahead, I'm excited about what we are building towards over the next 12 and 18 months,” Wilson said.

With the launch of the RPG, EA expects an improved year-on-year outlook for the third quarter. “Turning to Q3, we expect net bookings of $2.4 billion to $2.55 billion, up 1 percent to up 8 percent year-over-year, largely driven by the launch of Dragon Age and continued growth in our EA Sports FC franchise,” Wilson said at the earnings call.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launched on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 31.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.