Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlefield Maker Electronic Arts to Go Private in Record $55 Billion Leveraged Buyout

Battlefield Maker Electronic Arts to Go Private in Record $55 Billion Leveraged Buyout

Under the deal, EA shareholders will receive $210 per share in cash, representing a premium of 25 percent as of the closing price on September 25.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 September 2025 20:04 IST
Battlefield Maker Electronic Arts to Go Private in Record $55 Billion Leveraged Buyout

Photo Credit: Reuters

EA must pay a $1 billion fee if it terminates the merger

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of FY 2027
  • Electronic Arts is gearing up to launch the much-awaited Battlefield 6
  • The deal would would be the largest leveraged buyout on record
Advertisement

Videogame giant Electronic Arts will be taken private in a record-breaking $55 billion (roughly Rs. 4,87,899 crore) leveraged buyout by a consortium consisting of private equity firm Silver Lake, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners, the company said Monday.

The deal for the maker of Battlefield underscores how deep-pocketed investors are betting on the enduring value of blockbuster game franchises as the industry recovers from a prolonged downturn.

It would be the largest leveraged buyout on record, eclipsing TXU Energy's 2007 takeover and other landmark transactions of that decade, including Toys "R" Us and Hertz, and comes amid a rebound in global dealmaking as easing borrowing costs revive appetite for mega-transactions.

Under the deal, EA shareholders will receive $210 per share in cash, representing a premium of 25 percent as of the closing price on September 25 before reports of a deal emerged.

The deal has an equity value of $52.54 billion, according to Reuters' calculations.

The take-private offer comes at a crucial time for EA, which is banking heavily on its core sports portfolio and action shooter intellectual property to weather a sluggish videogame industry as gamers get picky with spending.

Electronic Arts is gearing up to launch the much-awaited "Battlefield 6" in an industry where gamers stick to proven and recognizable titles.

"While the $210 per share offer price may appear compelling … we believe it falls materially short of the company's intrinsic value. With Battlefield 6 about to launch and a pipeline that could add more than $2B in incremental bookings by FY28, the true earnings power of EA is only beginning to emerge," Benchmark analysts said.

The company's sports portfolio has stood out for over a decade due to its global popularity and consistent recurring revenue as strong in-game spending patterns remain key for the franchise's longevity.

Electronic Arts said the deal consists of an equity investment of around $36 billion, and $20 billion of debt financing committed by JPMorgan, $18 billion of which is expected to be funded at the transaction's close.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, will be funded by a combination of cash from PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, as well as a rollover of the PIF's existing stake in EA.

EA must pay a $1 billion fee if it terminates the merger due to a board reversal, accepts a higher bid, or pursues another deal within a year of a shareholder rejection.

The consortium owes the same amount if regulatory delays push completion past September 28, 2026, or if it breaches the agreement.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: EA, Electronic Arts, Battlefield
Amazon Sale 2025: Security Cameras With Up to 85 Percent Discount During the Great Indian Festival Sale

Related Stories

Battlefield Maker Electronic Arts to Go Private in Record $55 Billion Leveraged Buyout
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  2. YouTube Premium Lite is Now Available in India at This Price
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
  4. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  5. Sony Finally Launches Its WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones in India: See Price
  6. Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 60,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Feature This Chipset and Camera
  8. Five Reasons Why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is The Biggest Deal of 2025
  9. OnePlus Reveals 'Sand Dune' Colourway of OnePlus 15 With Minimal Bezels
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlefield Maker Electronic Arts to Go Private in Record $55 Billion Leveraged Buyout
  2. Qatar National Bank Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain Platform for Instant US Dollar Payments
  3. CMF Headphone Pro Launched With Energy Slider, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to End on This Date: Here Are the Best Deals That You Can Grab Before They Vanish
  5. Hades 2 Crosses 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Version 1.0 Launch
  6. Canva AI Assistant Expanded to 16 New Languages Including Chinese, Hindi and Spanish
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display, Camera and Other Key Specifications Leaked
  8. Realme GT 8 Pro to Sport Swappable Camera Module; Realme GT 8 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Benchmarked
  9. Honor MagicPad 3 Pro to Feature 12,540mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip, Tipster Claims
  10. Ethereum Climbs Above $4,100 as Whale Accumulation Boosts Market Sentiment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »