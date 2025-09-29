Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings discounts on products ahead of the upcoming festive season. The ongoing sale is a great time to invest in home security, as the festive travel and deliveries are set to increase. If you're looking to boost the safety of your home, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale features attractive discounts on top-rated security cameras from brands like CP Plus, TP-Link, and Qubo. There are many models available across budgets, suitable for indoor monitoring, outdoor surveillance. Some models offer smart features like motion detection, cloud storage, app pairing and night vision.

Popular brands are offering up to 85 percent off on their best-selling and latest security cameras in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Plus, bank offers, exchange deals, and coupon-based discounts make the final price even more appealing.

Buyers can get up to 10 percent discount on SBI Credit Card transactions. Payments made using Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Cards are also eligible to get discounts. Then there are no-cost EMI options and Amazon Pay-based discounts.

Here are the top deals on security cameras from the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The sale also offers some good deals on double-door refrigerators, air conditioners and laptops under Rs. 60,000. Interested readers can also check out the best deals on soundbars and smartphones under Rs. 30,000.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Security Cameras

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.