Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: Security Cameras With Up to 85 Percent Discount During the Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is providing up to 10 percent discount on purchases made using SBI Cards

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 September 2025 19:40 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Security Cameras With Up to 85 Percent Discount During the Great Indian Festival Sale

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started on September 23

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now live in India
  • Popular brands are offering up to 85 percent off on their security camera
  • There are many models available across budgets
Advertisement

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings discounts on products ahead of the upcoming festive season. The ongoing sale is a great time to invest in home security, as the festive travel and deliveries are set to increase. If you're looking to boost the safety of your home, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale features attractive discounts on top-rated security cameras from brands like CP Plus, TP-Link, and Qubo. There are many models available across budgets, suitable for indoor monitoring, outdoor surveillance. Some models offer smart features like motion detection, cloud storage, app pairing and night vision. 

Popular brands are offering up to 85 percent off on their best-selling and latest security cameras in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Plus, bank offers, exchange deals, and coupon-based discounts make the final price even more appealing.

Buyers can get up to 10 percent discount on SBI Credit Card transactions. Payments made using Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Cards are also eligible to get discounts. Then there are no-cost EMI options and Amazon Pay-based discounts. 

Here are the top deals on security cameras from the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The sale also offers some good deals on double-door refrigeratorsair conditioners and laptops under Rs. 60,000. Interested readers can also check out the best deals on soundbars and smartphones under Rs. 30,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Security Cameras

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Tapo C200 360°  Rs. 3,299 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now
Qubo Smart Outdoor 3mp 1296p Rs. 7,990 Rs. 2,990 Buy Now
Trueview WiFi 3mp Mini Pan-Tilt Zoom CCTV Camera Rs. 14,000 Rs. 2,999 Buy Now
CP Plus 3MP  Rs. 4,100 Rs. 1,649 Buy Now
Ezviz  by Hikvision Rs. 5,200 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
Trueview 3+3Mp 4G Mini  Rs. 15,000 Rs. 7,649 Buy Now
Imou 5MP 1620p Rs. 5,999 Rs. 3,399  Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on AI Productivity Laptops From Asus, HP, Lenovo, Dell and Other Brands
Battlefield Maker Electronic Arts to Go Private in Record $55 Billion Leveraged Buyout

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Security Cameras With Up to 85 Percent Discount During the Great Indian Festival Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
  3. YouTube Premium Lite is Now Available in India at This Price
  4. Sony Finally Launches Its WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones in India: See Price
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro to Sport Swappable Camera Module; See GT8 Benchmark Scores
  6. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  7. Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Specifications Teased Ahead of October 16 Launch
  8. Five Reasons Why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is The Biggest Deal of 2025
  9. SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys 28 Next-Generation Starlink V2 Mini Satellites
#Latest Stories
  1. Physicists Identify Loophole in Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle While Preserving Its Validity
  2. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Lifts Off Successfully From Vandenberg Space Force Base
  3. NASA Faces Uncertainty Over Space Plane Missions to ISS Before Its Deorbit
  4. SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys 28 Next-Generation Starlink V2 Mini Satellites
  5. How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Live Action Movie Online?
  6. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Movie
  7. Twisted Metal Season 2 Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Know Everything about Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Battlefield Maker Electronic Arts to Go Private in Record $55 Billion Leveraged Buyout
  9. Qatar National Bank Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain Platform for Instant US Dollar Payments
  10. CMF Headphone Pro Launched With Energy Slider, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »