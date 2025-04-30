Technology News
  • EA Lays Off Hundreds of Workers at Respawn and Other Studios, Cancels Titanfall Game

The canceled project, code-named R7, was said to be an extraction shooter set in the Titanfall universe.

By Jason Schreier, Bloomberg | Updated: 30 April 2025 17:54 IST
EA is said to have eliminated between 300 and 400 positions

Highlights
  • Titanfall game was in development at a Respawn Entertainment subsidiary
  • EA reportedly laid off around 100 employees at Respawn
  • The canceled project was code-named R7
Electronic Arts is laying off hundreds of workers and canceling a Titanfall game that was in development at its Respawn Entertainment subsidiary.

Between 300 and 400 positions were eliminated, including around 100 at Respawn, according to a person familiar with the cuts.

“As part of our continued focus on our long-term strategic priorities, we've made select changes within our organization that more effectively aligns teams and allocates resources in service of driving future growth,” Justin Higgs, a spokesman for the Redwood City, California-based company, said in a statement.

The canceled project, code-named R7, was an extraction shooter set in the Titanfall universe, according to people familiar with its development. It was not close to being released.

In a post on social media, Respawn said it "made the decision to step away from two early-stage incubation projects and make some targeted team adjustments.” The other project referenced in the statement was canceled earlier this year, the people said.

Respawn is known for the Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi titles, and the company said it would continue working on the next Jedi game as well as new seasons and an overhaul for Apex Legends.

Earlier this year, EA reduced its bookings estimate for the fiscal year following the miss of its latest soccer game, EA Sports FC 25. The company also shrunk subsidiary BioWare following the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which it said missed sales expectations by 50 percent.

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

Comment

