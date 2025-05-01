Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is now live exclusively for Prime members, offering 12 hours of early access before it is available to all customers in India. It promises discounts across a wide range of categories including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and Amazon devices. The first day of the sale now offers some great deals on these consumer electronics devices. You can pick up gadgets on your wishlist at discounted prices, and maximise savings using other bank discounts and exchange offers. We've handpicked a selection of the top deals currently live on the e-commerce platform.

In addition to price drops, customers can take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount on transactions carried out via HDFC Credit Card. There are benefits on EMI transactions too. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card users can avail of five percent cashback on purchases made during the Amazon sale.

The e-commerce platform has rolled out another benefit — a flat 20 percent cashback with no minimum order value on the first purchase. However, it is to be noted that the following offers and pricing are subject to change as the sale progresses.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones

During the sale, Amazon offers up to 40 percent discounts on a wide range of smartphones from brands like Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQOO, Samsung, Realme, and Tecno.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Top Offers on Laptops and Tablets

Amazon says buyers can enjoy heavy discounts on laptops and tablets from brands such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, Asus, and more. You can also exchange your older laptop to further lower the price of your purchase.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Discounts on Premium Smartwatches

If you've been eyeing a premium smartwatch, then the Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale 2025 is a great avenue to get one. The sale introduces offers on wearables from Apple, Garmin, Samsung, and other brands.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.