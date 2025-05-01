Technology News
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Goes Live for Prime Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card users can avail of five percent cashback offers during the sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 May 2025 00:00 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Goes Live for Prime Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics

Amazon is offering discounts on iPhone 15 during the ongoing sale

  • Amazon sale brings offers on phones, laptops and other electronics
  • Buyers can get 10 percent cashback on HDFC Credit Card transactions
  • Exchange deals and no-cost EMI options are also up for grabs
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is now live exclusively for Prime members, offering 12 hours of early access before it is available to all customers in India. It promises discounts across a wide range of categories including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and Amazon devices. The first day of the sale now offers some great deals on these consumer electronics devices. You can pick up gadgets on your wishlist at discounted prices, and maximise savings using other bank discounts and exchange offers. We've handpicked a selection of the top deals currently live on the e-commerce platform.

In addition to price drops, customers can take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount on transactions carried out via HDFC Credit Card. There are benefits on EMI transactions too. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card users can avail of five percent cashback on purchases made during the Amazon sale

The e-commerce platform has rolled out another benefit — a flat 20 percent cashback with no minimum order value on the first purchase. However, it is to be noted that the following offers and pricing are subject to change as the sale progresses.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones

During the sale, Amazon offers up to 40 percent discounts on a wide range of smartphones from brands like Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQOO, Samsung, Realme, and Tecno.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,34,999 Rs. 84,999 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Rs. 69,900 Rs. 57,749 Buy Now
OnePlus 13R 5G Rs. 44,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10R 5G Rs. 31,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi 14 Civi Rs. 54,999 Rs. 32,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Rs. 20,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Rs. 24,499 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80x 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
Tecno Pop 9 Rs. 8,499 Rs. 5,490 Buy Now

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Top Offers on Laptops and Tablets

Amazon says buyers can enjoy heavy discounts on laptops and tablets from brands such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, Asus, and more. You can also exchange your older laptop to further lower the price of your purchase.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Asus VivoBook 15 Rs. 1,19,990 Rs. 61,990 Buy Now
HP 15 Rs. 85,312 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Rs. 1,46,890 Rs. 1,07,990 Buy Now
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Rs. 43,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Rs. 44,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Now
iPad 10th Gen 256GB Rs. 49,900 Rs. 38,999 Buy Now
Lenovo Tab Plus Rs. 34,000 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Discounts on Premium Smartwatches

If you've been eyeing a premium smartwatch, then the Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale 2025 is a great avenue to get one. The sale introduces offers on wearables from Apple, Garmin, Samsung, and other brands.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Rs. 24,990 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now
Garmin Venue Sq 2 Rs. 27,990 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Rs. 42,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Watch 2 Rs. 27,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Rs. 69,999 Rs. 59,999 Buy Now
Apple Watch Series 9 Rs. 48,999 Rs. 48,999 Buy Now
Gadgets 360 Staff
iPhone Production Said to Have Started at New Tata Plant, Foxconn Close Behind as Apple Looks to India

