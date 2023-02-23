Technology News

iPhone 14 Plus Gets Discount of Rs. 10,000 in JioMart Mobiles and Electronics Fest

iPhone 14 Plus is offered in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 February 2023 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 Plus is available in five colour options

Apple's iPhone 14 series, comprised of four models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — launched at Apple's 'Far Out' event in September 2022. All iPhone 14 models include Apple's Super Retina XDR display, a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus, and an IP68 rating. The iPhone 14 Plus model is now on sale at a discounted price at JioMart's Mobiles and Electronics Fest. The sale will go on till February 26 which also includes discounts from partnered banks, as well as an additional 10 percent discount for using Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and IDBI Bank debit and credit cards.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus, is marked at Rs. 89,900 with 128GB storage, and is available for a 12 percent flat discount, available at Rs. 78,900. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 14 Plus is listed at Rs. 99,900 and can be purchased at Rs. 88,900 as part of the sale.

Apple offers the iPhone 14 Plus variant in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options. The smartphone has a 6.7‑inch display, a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (ppi) and delivers 458ppi. It is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset and comes in three storage variants - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

A 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.5 aperture and another 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor paired with an f/2.4 lens with a 120-degree field-of-view are included in the rear camera setup. The device also supports HDR video capture up to 4K at 60 frames per second and Dolby Vision.

The sale also extends to the Apple iPhone 13 in 128GB variant, which is available for Rs. 61,490, at a 12 percent discount, down from Rs. 69,900.

On Apple's official website, the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage costs Rs. 99,900. During JioMart's Mobiles and Electronics Fest sale, the same item is listed at a flat 18 percent discount for Rs. 81,490.

The MacBook Air with the M2 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage normally sells for Rs. 1,19,900 and can be purchased for Rs. 1,04,999 during the sale.

Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro first generation model is available for Rs. 19,900, with a 23 percent discount, down from Rs. 26,300.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
