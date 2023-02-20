Lies of P, the upcoming Souls-like title based on Pinocchio, has now got a release window. At IGN's Fan Fest event, South Korean developer Round8 Studio confirmed that its Bloodborne-esque action RPG will drop this August. A cinematic trailer for the same reveals a new sinister character — Simon Manus, who seems to be responsible for the horrid, puppet-like creations in the gothic city of Krat. There's also a heavy focus on some blue energy wafting through the air, which may or may not be the Blue Fairy, who in the original story serves as a guide to Pinocchio. Lies of P is now available for wishlisting across PC and modern consoles.

The new Lies of P trailer opens with a voiceover from Manus, who is engaged in his next creation — Ergo. “A fool craves acceptance, and I am no fool,” he says, as we're treated to the derelict streets of Krat, now prowling with living dolls and puppets. “Let the masses chatter their empty praises. They're ignorant of the truth. Blind to my vision.” As his monologue plays in the background, we see a slimy blob-like monstrosity waddling through the Victorian-era locale, and fusing with a humanoid machine. Keeping in touch with its Lovecraftian theme, the melding process involves a long network of tentacles that eventually seizes control of the body — like a parasite — sends out an annoying screech as a warning sign. Throughout the trailer, we can see some blue-coloured energy being accumulated from fallen soldiers. Are these the game's equivalent of souls or a reference to the Blue Fairy? As for how these elements tie into the classic Pinocchio's tale, only time will tell.

There's no combat in the new Lies of P trailer, but past displays have shown hack-and-slash to be a key playstyle. Taking control of our wooden protagonist, who oddly resembles Timothée Chalamet, we venture into the blood-covered city to find our maker/ father Master Geppetto and reverse the calamity in Krat. A tagline for the game reads: “You must always lie to others if you hope to become human.” This, of course, goes in line with the legend of Pinocchio, who wishes to become a real boy and son to Gepetto. Humanity was also a key theme in FromSoftware's Dark Souls games, where if you went Hollow, you would be locked out of NPC summons and online PvP. However, Lies of P's Steam page doesn't mention any online functionality. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how being honest affects quests.

In addition to the standard parries and strikes, Lies of P lets you swap out Pinocchio's body parts to earn leverage in battle — for example, a grappling hook for better evasion and exploration. Similarly, one can attune spells to cast fire damage or grant immunity against specific attacks. The world will be filled with punishingly difficult enemies and boss fights, which adhere to a steampunk aesthetic, urging you to switch between weapon types on the fly.

Lies of P releases sometime in August across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. It will also be available for free to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.