Resident Evil 4 remake's virtual reality version will be available as free DLC on PS5's PS VR2. In a tweet, developer Capcom stated that RE4's VR mode had begun development, and quote-retweeted it later to confirm that it will be available at no extra cost. As usual, players are required to own a copy of the base game in order to access the DLC. Given that Capcom has just started working on the new build, it is unlikely to launch alongside the main game on March 24 — but could see a release later down the line.

This marks the second time when the title is getting a VR port, as Capcom previously brought the original 2005 version to the Oculus Quest 2 in 2021. It is unclear as to what portions of the remake will be accessible on the PS VR2. However, going by past instances, we can assume that the entire story will be available to play — tailored to make the best use of the orb-like Sense controllers to emulate weapon recoil while shooting, through apt vibrations. The news drops in the wake of Resident Evil Village getting its own virtual reality version today, to coincide with the PS VR2's launch. Those who already own the main copy of the game would get free access to this DLC, letting you step into the shoes of Ethan Winters and face a variety of monstrosities — witches, wolves, dolls, and more — in hopes of saving his abducted family from Mother Miranda. A demo version is also available to all PS VR2 owners.

Earlier this month, Resident Evil 4 remake revealed some exclusive gameplay footage, courtesy of GameInformer. The 12-minute footage was set within the fifth chapter, after secret agent Leon Kennedy united with Ashley Graham, who was held captive at a rural Spanish village. A big change here, when compared to the 2005 version, is that Ashley sticks by Leon's side no matter what. You can command her to maintain some distance as you stealthily take down any enemies, but it's impossible to leave her in a safe spot and make your job easy. If she gets picked up by a villager, you'll be forced to chase after and free her from the abductor. “As a character, we wanted to have her by your side so she left an impression,” co-director Yasuhiro Ampo told GameInformer. “Having a character like Ashley and then having her basically disappear for a while felt like a waste. We wanted to avoid that in the remake.”

The RE4 remake also incorporates field support agent Ingrid Hunnigan onto the HUD (heads-up display), letting you move around freely while discussing mission status with her. In the original Resident Evil 4, the game would switch to a different codec-styled communications screen, where you could see Leon and her conversing with each other via portrait displays — akin to a Zoom call. The upcoming remake also lets you upgrade your knife's durability at shops, which will be needed for the new parry mechanic — a feature that shocked many fans during its trailer reveal last year.

Resident Evil 4 remake launches March 24, across PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. As mentioned before, a virtual reality version of the same will be available as a free DLC on the PS5/ PS VR2.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.