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Fortnite Returns to Google Play Store for Android Users Worldwide

Its return to the Play Store eliminates the need for sideloading, which had been the only way to install the game on Android since 2020.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 March 2026 10:00 IST
Fortnite Returns to Google Play Store for Android Users Worldwide

Photo Credit: Reuters

Fortnite is Epic Games' hugely popular battle royale title

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Highlights
  • Fortnite was removed in 2020 after a dispute with Google
  • Users can now install Fortnite directly without sideloading
  • The game supports devices running Android 8.0 or higher
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Fortnite has officially returned to the Google Play Store for Android users worldwide, marking the end of a years-long absence following Epic Games' dispute with Google. The popular battle royale title was removed from Google Play in 2020, when Epic introduced its own in-app payment system that bypassed Google's billing policies, triggering a legal battle between the two companies. Its arrival on the Play Store makes it easier for users to download the game directly once again.

Fortnite Back on Google Play Store

In an X post, the official Fortnite account revealed that the battle royale title will be available on the Google Play Store for Android devices worldwide. It can be downloaded on devices running Android 8.0 or higher firmware.

Fortnite's return to the Play Store eliminates the need for sideloading, which had been the only official way to install the game on Android since 2020. Users previously had to sideload the Epic Games launcher separately and manually install Fortnite. In December 2025, the legal dispute between the two companies had ended, following which it was brought to the Play Store, although its availability remained limited to the US.

At the time of writing, Gadgets 360 staff checked the Google Play Store listing for Fortnite in India and found that it is still showing a Wishlist status instead of a direct download option. This suggests that while the global rollout has begun, availability may be phased and could take additional time to reach all users in the country.

Reason Behind Fortnite's Removal

The conflict began when Epic implemented its own in-app payment system in Fortnite, bypassing Google's billing infrastructure. This violated Play Store policies at the time and led to the game's removal. What followed was a high-profile legal battle that challenged the app store ecosystems and their commission structures.

In recent months, however, Google has introduced changes to its Play Store policies, including expanded billing options and revised fee structures for developers, after San Francisco's 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals refused to overturn a judgment pronounced by a jury and the US Federal Court, which asked the tech giant to change its platform fees policy.

These shifts, combined with regulatory pressure in multiple regions, appear to have paved the way for Fortnite's return.

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Further reading: Fortnite, Google Play Store, Epic Games
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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