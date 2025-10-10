Technology News
  Ghost of Yotei Sony's 'Strongest' PS5 Launch Since Spider Man 2, Sells 1.6 Million Copies: Report

Ghost of Yotei Sony's 'Strongest' PS5 Launch Since Spider-Man 2, Sells 1.6 Million Copies: Report

Ghost of Yotei is reportedly nearing $100 million in revenues, but the game is selling slower than its predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 October 2025 15:59 IST
Ghost of Yotei Sony's 'Strongest' PS5 Launch Since Spider-Man 2, Sells 1.6 Million Copies: Report

Photo Credit: Sony/ Sucker Punch

Ghost of Yotei released on PS5 on October 2

Highlights
  • Ghost of Yotei is a follow-up to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima
  • The game reportedly cost $60 million to develop
  • Ghost Yotei is reportedly selling faster than Assassin's Creed Shadows
Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch's follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima that was released last week, has reportedly sold through over 1.6 million copies. The action-adventure title, currently out exclusively on PS5, is said to be Sony's “strongest” first-party PS5 launch since Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in 2023. Ghost of Yotei is also said to have recouped its reported $60 million development budget the day after launch.

The information comes from markets research firm Alinea Analytics. The company's data, published in a newsletter Thursday, suggests Ghost of Yotei is one of Sony's most successful first-party launches of the PS5 generation. The game has reportedly sold through more than 1.6 million copies to consumers. If copies sold in to retailers are considered, the game has reportedly crossed two million units sold.

Considering the game's $70 price tag, it has already generated nearly $100 million (roughly Rs. 886 crore) in revenues. According to the firm, Ghost of Yotei made back its reported $60 million (roughly Rs. 532 crore) development budget just a day after launch. It is, however, selling slower than its predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima, which sold 2.4 million copies in just three days.

Ghost of Yotei Selling Faster Than Assassin's Creed Shadows

Additionally, Yotei is also said to be selling 1.5x faster than Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows, which was released in March. Digital copies reportedly account for 77 percent of the game's sales so far. It also seems that a large number of buyers are returning players from Ghost of Tsushima. According to Alinea's data, 93 percent of Ghost of Yotei players have played Ghost of Tsushima.

These sales figures point to a remarkable success for developer Sucker Punch and a quick return on investment for Sony. Yotei has only been out a week, and with its strong critical reception, the sales are likely to grow in the coming days.

The game still has quite a ways to go before it matches its predecessor in commercial performance. Ghost of Tsushima has sold over 13 million copies as of September 2024. It is, however, worth noting that Tsushima's sales received a boost from Covid-19 lockdowns, when more people were staying at home and playing games. Tsushima also released on PS4, which has a larger install base than the PS5, before getting PS5 and PC versions via a Director's Cut.

Ghost of Yotei released on October 2 on the PS5. Gadgets 360's 8/10 review of the game praised its visuals, combat, and open-world exploration, but called the game's story safe and predictable.

Further reading: Ghost of Yotei, Sony, PS5, PlayStation, Sucker Punch, Ghost of Tsushima
