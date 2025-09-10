Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • GTA 6 Delay Led to Celebrations at Sucker Punch, Ghost of Yotei Director Says

GTA 6 Delay Led to Celebrations at Sucker Punch, Ghost of Yotei Director Says

GTA's initial fall 2025 launch timeline could have clashed with Ghost of Yotei's October 2 release date.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 September 2025 14:55 IST
GTA 6 Delay Led to Celebrations at Sucker Punch, Ghost of Yotei Director Says

Photo Credit: Sony/ Sucker Punch

Ghost of Yotei will release on October 2, 2025

Highlights
  • Ghost of Yotei was revealed at a State of Play broadcast last year
  • GTA 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on May 26, 2026
  • Ghost of Yotei features a new female protagonist, Atsu
Advertisement

Ghost of Yotei developer Sucker Punch was relieved when Rockstar Games delayed Grand Theft Auto 6 to 2026, the game's creative director has revealed in a new interview. GTA 6 was initially slated for a fall 2025 launch, which could have left little breathing room for Sony's next triple-A PS5 exclusive. Ghost of Yotei, a follow-up to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima, will be released on October 2.

In a rapid-fire interview with MinnMax, Nate Fox, the creative director of Ghost of Yotei, said — humourously — that GTA 6's delay was a cause for celebration at Sucker Punch.

“We're all still hungover,” Fox joked in his response to a question about whether the team celebrated GTA 6 getting delayed to 2026. “Multi-month hangover. That was a great day!” Fox said.

GTA 6 Delay a Relief

Before delaying GTA 6, Rockstar Games hadn't pinned down the game's launch date, but it was slated to release in fall 2025. Rockstar parent Take-Two had committed to that release window several times. Many publishers and developers had reportedly been waiting for Rockstar to announce GTA 6's release date before confirming the launch dates for their own upcoming games.

Sucker Punch announced Ghost of Yotei's October 2 launch date in April, just days before Rockstar announced it was delaying GTA 6 to 2026. So, one can imagine the news must have come as a relief to Sony — after all, no game developer would want their title to release close to GTA 6, which is sure to soak up all media attention, internet discourse, and playing time when it launches.

GTA 6 is now set to launch on May 26, 2026, and it's probably a safe bet to say that no major title will release around the same time.

Ghost of Yotei follows a new protagonist, Atsu, who goes on a path of vengeance years after an infamous band of outlaws, the Yotei Six, murdered her family. The game, set in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei in Ezo, Northern Japan, in the 1600s, draws inspiration from Samurai cinema.

As Atsu, players will hunt down their targets with the help of clues slowly revealed over the course of the game through exploration. Atsu will also take on bounties, meet and befriend allies, cook, craft, and take part in plenty of side activities. Ghost of Yotei will release on PS5 on October 2.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: GTA 6, Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch, Rockstar Games, Sony, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OnePlus 15 Tipped to Launch in Three Colour Options Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Related Stories

GTA 6 Delay Led to Celebrations at Sucker Punch, Ghost of Yotei Director Says
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Price Around the World: Cheapest & Most Expensive Countries
  2. Pixel 9 for Under Rs. 36,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  3. Apple Launches iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max With These Massive Upgrades
  4. All the Key Differences Between iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro
  5. Who Is Abidur Chowdhury, the Designer Who Introduced the iPhone Air?
  6. Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE Launched With These Health Features
  7. This Is When iOS 26, watchOS 26 Will Be Released to Eligible Devices
  8. OnePlus 15 Tipped to Launch in These Three Colourways
  9. iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Major Differences You Need to Know
  10. iPhone 17 Series Comes with These Battery Gains Over the iPhone 16 Lineup
#Latest Stories
  1. GTA 6 Delay Led to Celebrations at Sucker Punch, Ghost of Yotei Director Says
  2. OnePlus 15 Tipped to Launch in Three Colour Options Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  3. iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Here Is a Quick Comparison of Advertised Video Playback Times
  4. The New AirPods Lineup for 2025: AirPods Pro 3 Arrives, Pro 2 Departs
  5. Bitcoin Price Drops to $111,700 as Traders Await CPI, ECB Signals
  6. Apple Announces Final Cut Camera 2.0, Adds ProRes RAW and Genlock Support for iPhone 17 Pro
  7. Oppo A6 GT Launched With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Alongside Oppo A6i: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Discontinues These iPhone Models After iPhone 17 Launch
  9. Who Is Abidur Chowdhury, the Industrial Designer Who Introduced the iPhone Air?
  10. Google Pixel 9 for Under Rs. 36,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »