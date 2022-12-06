Technology News
  God of War Ragnarök's Photo Mode Now Live, Lets You Change Facial Expressions for Kratos, Atreus, Others

God of War Ragnarök’s Photo Mode Now Live, Lets You Change Facial Expressions for Kratos, Atreus, Others

Similar to 2018’s God of War, Ragnarök’s photo mode comes about a month after its launch.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 December 2022 13:32 IST
God of War Ragnarök's Photo Mode Now Live, Lets You Change Facial Expressions for Kratos, Atreus, Others

Photo Credit: PlayStation

Vertical shots are also possible, as the game lets you turn the camera around by 90 degrees

Highlights
  • Photo mode can be accessed by hitting the ‘Square’ button in options menu
  • Players can hide main characters from the camera’s frame
  • It is the fastest-selling first-party launch title in PlayStation history

God of War Ragnarök's photo mode is finally here. In a tweet, developer Santa Monica Studio confirmed their latest round of patches — version 3.00 — that also included the much-awaited in-game photo capture mode. Similar to the original God of War (2018), the feature was made live a little way away from release, and lets you alter facial expressions for select characters in a scene. This applies to leads such as Kratos, Atreus, Freya, Brok, Sindri, Tyr, Angrboda, Thor, and Thrúd. Another cool feature is that you could hide main or side characters from appearing within the frame. The mode can be accessed by pressing the ‘Square' button from the options menu.

This is, of course, in addition to the slew of camera options, where you could adjust the field of view, the focal length, the depth of field, and mess around with filters. Akin to the photo capture mode in most AAA titles, God of War Ragnarök lets you apply predesigned borders and move around logos to add a personalised touch. Over on the PlayStation blog, QA Lead Tim Ward has listed some helpful tips for budding in-game photographers, starting by asking players to “adjust the Filter Intensity, Vibrance, and Saturation on your desired filter for a wider range of colours.” Vertical shots are also a piece of cake, as the game lets you turn the camera 90 degrees, granting some needed headroom.

Besides patches to fix underlying issues, this newly-released photo mode is possibly the last big piece of addition to God of War Ragnarök. During a Spoilercast discussion last month, game director Eric Williams ruled out potential downloadable content in the future by saying, “I don't know man, that game is big. I think we put everything we had into it, so I wouldn't count on it.” The new version 3.00 update brings a ton of improvements to the game, which prevented players from triggering certain actions or progressing in the story. The PS4 version got some additional tweaks that helped with a faster load time of enemies and environmental assets.

Late last month, PlayStation announced that God of War Ragnarök had become the fastest-selling first-party launch title in the publisher's history, with 5.1 million copies sold through its launch week. The game has been nominated in 10 categories in the upcoming The Game Awards show — even earning a spot for the prestigious Game of the Year trophy, alongside critical darling Elden Ring and PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West.

God of War Ragnarök's photo mode is out now on both PS4 and PS5.

God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Very cinematic
  • Writing, direction are solid
  • Character growth defined by your playstyle
  • Combat does more with less
  • Variety and diversity
  • Elemental effects look cool
  • Bad
  • Camera is too tight
  • Companions could have been more helpful
  • Too much old-school level design
  • Plays like a loot simulator in places
Read detailed Sony God of War Ragnarök review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series God of War
PEGI Rating 18+
