Xbox Game Pass is adding 11 new titles in the first half of December, including three day-one releases. The highlight here is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which lets you relive all nine episodes in the epic titular series, in a hilarious fashion that brings an array of planets to explore and immersive combat mechanics. You can choose the beginning of any trilogy and jump into the game on December 5, across PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. As for the best day-one release, we've got High on Life, a biopunk shooter from the comically creative mind of Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty), which arms you with a set of charismatic, talking guns and sends you on a world-saving mission. The game drops December 12 on cloud, console, and PC.

Hello Neighbor 2 is another day-one release on Game Pass, which transports you back to Raven Brooks as an investigative journalist, to sneak around and uncover your creepy neighbour's secrets. The advanced AI here learns from your sleuthing patterns and adapts accordingly, to create an imposing affair in the nights to follow. Hello Neighbor 2 launches December 5 on PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. A bit after that, Chained Echoes offers a healthy serving of a retro, 16-bit-style gaming experience, as you explore the war-torn lands of Valandis, armed with swords or magic spells, and lay waste to vicious foes — across dungeons, exotic archipelagos, and wind-tanned plateaus. It launches December 8, as a day-one release, on cloud, console, and PC.

On the same day, you can delve into Metal: Hellsinger, a rhythm-based, Doom-like FPS brimming with diabolical enemies, insanely powerful weapons, and heavy metal music. The game has been out across all major platforms for a while now, and finally heads over to Xbox One. Then there's Hot Wheels Unleashed, an arcade sim, where you can collect vehicles, build spectacular tracks, and unleash your toy cars to race with others online. The game comes with a two-player split-screen option as well and arrives on December 15.

With this month's additions, Xbox has finally completed Clementine's tearjerking, zombie-killing arc with Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season, available to play now. Another ready-to-go title is Eastward, a cute, pixelated adventure, where you journey through a society on the brink of collapse, discovering delightful towns, strange creatures, and besting foes with your trusty frying pan.

You can take on the role of a clunky, ragdoll delivery agent in Totally Reliable Delivery Service, and team up with up to three friends to get the job done in an interactive sandbox world, to the best of your ability. The simulation fun carries over in the wall painting-esque Potion Craft, where you physically interact with tools and organic ingredients to brew potions, create recipes, attract customers, and experiment to your heart's content.

And finally, we've got Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, a 2.5D puzzle platformer that draws inspiration from the likes of Super Mario Odyssey for its set pieces, and tasks the player with saving whimsical creatures and returning colour back to the world.

With that, here's a list of all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, starting today, December 2:

December 2 (now available)

Eastward — PC, cloud, and console

The Walking Dead: The Final Season — PC, cloud, and console

Totally Reliable Delivery Service — PC

December 5

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — PC, cloud, and console

Hello Neighbor 2 — PC, cloud, and console

December 8

Chained Echoes — PC, cloud, and console

Metal: Hellsinger — Xbox One

December 12

High on Life — PC, cloud, and console

December 13

Potion Craft — PC and console

December 15

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition — PC, cloud, and console

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan — PC, cloud, and console

In case you missed it, Battlefield 2042 is now available to play for free on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, as part of the Game Pass membership.

Additionally, Microsoft has confirmed some titles to be leaving the service. On December 15, you can say goodbye to Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Breathedge, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Firewatch, Lake, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Neoverse, Race with Ryan, Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, Rory McIlroy PGA Tour, Transformers: Battlegrounds.

And of course, before they disappear from the service, you can choose to buy them at a 20 percent discount.

