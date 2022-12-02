Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Game Pass December 2022: Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, High on Life, and More

Xbox Game Pass December 2022: Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, High on Life, and More

Hello Neighbor 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and The Walking Dead: The Final Season are also on the way.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 2 December 2022 17:41 IST
Xbox Game Pass December 2022: Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, High on Life, and More

Photo Credit: TT Games

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets you relive all nine chapters in the Skywalker series of films

Highlights
  • High on Life, Lego Star Wars, and Hello Neighbor 2 are day one launches
  • Metal: Hellsinger is finally headed to Xbox One
  • Game Pass will reveal more titles in the second-half of December

Xbox Game Pass is adding 11 new titles in the first half of December, including three day-one releases. The highlight here is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which lets you relive all nine episodes in the epic titular series, in a hilarious fashion that brings an array of planets to explore and immersive combat mechanics. You can choose the beginning of any trilogy and jump into the game on December 5, across PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. As for the best day-one release, we've got High on Life, a biopunk shooter from the comically creative mind of Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty), which arms you with a set of charismatic, talking guns and sends you on a world-saving mission. The game drops December 12 on cloud, console, and PC.

Hello Neighbor 2 is another day-one release on Game Pass, which transports you back to Raven Brooks as an investigative journalist, to sneak around and uncover your creepy neighbour's secrets. The advanced AI here learns from your sleuthing patterns and adapts accordingly, to create an imposing affair in the nights to follow. Hello Neighbor 2 launches December 5 on PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. A bit after that, Chained Echoes offers a healthy serving of a retro, 16-bit-style gaming experience, as you explore the war-torn lands of Valandis, armed with swords or magic spells, and lay waste to vicious foes — across dungeons, exotic archipelagos, and wind-tanned plateaus. It launches December 8, as a day-one release, on cloud, console, and PC.

High on Life to The Callisto Protocol, the Biggest Games Launching in December

On the same day, you can delve into Metal: Hellsinger, a rhythm-based, Doom-like FPS brimming with diabolical enemies, insanely powerful weapons, and heavy metal music. The game has been out across all major platforms for a while now, and finally heads over to Xbox One. Then there's Hot Wheels Unleashed, an arcade sim, where you can collect vehicles, build spectacular tracks, and unleash your toy cars to race with others online. The game comes with a two-player split-screen option as well and arrives on December 15.

With this month's additions, Xbox has finally completed Clementine's tearjerking, zombie-killing arc with Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season, available to play now. Another ready-to-go title is Eastward, a cute, pixelated adventure, where you journey through a society on the brink of collapse, discovering delightful towns, strange creatures, and besting foes with your trusty frying pan.

You can take on the role of a clunky, ragdoll delivery agent in Totally Reliable Delivery Service, and team up with up to three friends to get the job done in an interactive sandbox world, to the best of your ability. The simulation fun carries over in the wall painting-esque Potion Craft, where you physically interact with tools and organic ingredients to brew potions, create recipes, attract customers, and experiment to your heart's content.

And finally, we've got Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, a 2.5D puzzle platformer that draws inspiration from the likes of Super Mario Odyssey for its set pieces, and tasks the player with saving whimsical creatures and returning colour back to the world.

With that, here's a list of all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, starting today, December 2:

December 2 (now available)

Eastward — PC, cloud, and console
The Walking Dead: The Final Season — PC, cloud, and console
Totally Reliable Delivery Service — PC

December 5

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — PC, cloud, and console
Hello Neighbor 2 — PC, cloud, and console

December 8

Chained Echoes — PC, cloud, and console
Metal: Hellsinger — Xbox One

December 12

High on Life — PC, cloud, and console

December 13

Potion Craft — PC and console

December 15

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition — PC, cloud, and console
Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan — PC, cloud, and console

In case you missed it, Battlefield 2042 is now available to play for free on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, as part of the Game Pass membership.

Additionally, Microsoft has confirmed some titles to be leaving the service. On December 15, you can say goodbye to Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Breathedge, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Firewatch, Lake, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Neoverse, Race with Ryan, Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, Rory McIlroy PGA Tour, Transformers: Battlegrounds.

And of course, before they disappear from the service, you can choose to buy them at a 20 percent discount.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Eastward

Eastward

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player
The Walking Dead: The Final Season

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series The Walking Dead
PEGI Rating 18+
Hello Neighbor 2

Hello Neighbor 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Hot Wheels Unleashed

Hot Wheels Unleashed

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Racing
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Hot Wheels
PEGI Rating 3+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: xbox game pass, xbox game pass december 2022, xbox game pass free games, lego star wars the skywalker saga, high on life, justin roiland, hello neighbor 2, chained echoes, metal hellsinger, hot wheels unleashed, the walking dead the final season, eastward, totally reliable delivery service, potion craft, rainbow billy the curse of the leviathan, pc, xbox series s, xbox series x, xbox one
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
The Sandbox Parent Animoca to Debut Metaverse Fund of $2 Billion
Netflix Fraud: Elderly Mumbai Man Trying to Renew Subscription Duped Out of Rs. 1.22 Lakh
Featured video of the day
iPad (10th Gen): Upgrade or Disappointment?

Related Stories

Xbox Game Pass December 2022: Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, High on Life, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The 7 Biggest Web Series in December on Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video
  2. Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West's Twitter Account Again
  3. OnePlus Phones to Get More Android OS Updates Than Google
  4. Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) Review
  5. Netflix Fraud: Elderly Mumbai Man Trying to Renew Subscription Duped Out of Rs. 1.22 Lakh
  6. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout: Don't Make a Mistake
  7. Digital Rupee CBDC Trial Begins in India: Here's What the Experts Are Saying
  8. Poco X5 5G, X5 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G Listed on Certification Sites
  9. Tesla Delivers First Semi Truck to PepsiCo After 3-Year Delay
  10. WhatsApp Tests Linking Primary WhatsApp Account to Android Tablet
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi, Samsung Top Choices for Smart TV in Indian Market for Q3 2022: Counterpoint
  2. Netflix Fraud: Elderly Mumbai Man Trying to Renew Subscription Duped Out of Rs. 1.22 Lakh
  3. Xbox Game Pass December 2022: Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, High on Life, and More
  4. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy XCover 5 Receive Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update
  5. The Sandbox Parent Animoca to Debut Metaverse Fund of $2 Billion
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website, Could Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro: Report
  7. Redmi Smartphone With Snapdragon 870 SoC Spotted On Geekbench, May Launch As Redmi K60E: Report
  8. YouTube Removed 56 Lakh Videos Globally From Its Platform in Q3 2022
  9. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Sees Optimus Prime Teaming Up With the Animalistic Optimus Primal
  10. Stripe Launches ‘Fiat to Crypto’ Service to Assist Web3 Companies Facilitate Payments
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.