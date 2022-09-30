Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Google Stadia to Shut Down in January 2023, Company to Refund Hardware Purchases: All Details

Google Stadia to Shut Down in January 2023, Company to Refund Hardware Purchases: All Details

Google Stadia has fewer than a million subscribers, while Microsoft's Game Pass around 25 million, according to an analyst.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 30 September 2022 09:57 IST
Google Stadia to Shut Down in January 2023, Company to Refund Hardware Purchases: All Details

Google said it will refund purchases of Stadia hardware, such as controllers

Highlights
  • Google said it will refund purchases of Stadia hardware
  • Game Pass has some 25 million subscribers
  • Microsoft is considered the streaming video game heavyweight

Google on Thursday said it is shutting down Stadia, the cloud video game service it launched three years ago to let people access console-quality play as easily as they do email.

"It hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we've made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service," Google vice president Phil Harrison said in a blog post.

Google said it will refund purchases of Stadia hardware, such as controllers, as well as game content bought through its online store, and that players will have access to the service through January 18 of next year, he added.

"They had a great idea and a bad business model," Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said of Stadia.

"They tried to offer the service as a subscription without games."

Xbox-maker Microsoft, meanwhile, offered a rival Game Pass service "with a ton of games," making it a more tempting option for players, Pachter said.

Game Pass has some 25 million subscribers, while Stadia has fewer than a million, the analyst noted.

Microsoft is considered the streaming video game heavyweight with its Xbox Game Pass service and large community of players who use its consoles and desktop computers.

The Redmond, Washington-based company also has a stable of video game studios.

And while Microsoft makes Xbox video game consoles, it has been leading a shift to letting people play titles on Internet-linked devices of their choosing with titles hosted in the cloud.

Microsoft recently announced that the ability to play Xbox games will be built into Samsung smart televisions in its latest cloud gaming move.

"We're on a quest to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, and bringing the Xbox app to smart TVs is another step in making our vision a reality," Microsoft Gaming chief Phil Spencer said in a post.

Microsoft catapulted itself into the big league in one of the world's most lucrative markets early this year by announcing a $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,62,730 crore) deal to take over video game maker Activision Blizzard - the biggest acquisition in the sector's history.

Amazon early this year launched its Luna video game streaming service for the general public in the United States, aiming to expand its multi-pronged empire into the booming gaming industry.

Luna allows players to access games directly online with no need for a console as part of the cloud gaming technology that is seen as a future direction of the industry.

Luna takes on Microsoft and PlayStation-maker Sony as well as Stadia.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Stadia
Vivo Y73t With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Stadia to Shut Down in January 2023, Company to Refund Hardware Purchases: All Details
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.