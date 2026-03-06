Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 10a With 5,100mAh Battery, 48 Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Google Pixel 10a With 5,100mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Google Pixel 10a is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart and the Google India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2026 12:59 IST
Google Pixel 10a With 5,100mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 10a features a 13-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10a carries a dual rear camera setup
  • Google Pixel 10a is offered in four colour options
  • The new handset runs on Android 16
Advertisement

Google Pixel 10a was launched globally, including India, last month by the Mountain View-based tech giant as the entry-level addition to its flagship Pixel 10 series. Soon after its unveiling, the company opened pre-orders for the handset. Now, the Google Pixel 10a is on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store. It is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration and four colour options. The phone ships with Android 16. It features the same chipset that powered last year's Pixel 9 series.

Google Pixel 10a Price in India, Offers, Availability

Google Pixel 10a price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the single 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. The tech giant is offering an instant cashback of up to Rs. 3,000 with the HDFC Bank credit card. Customers can get an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000. There are also up to 24 months interest-free EMI options available.

The new smartphone is currently on sale in India via Flipkart and the Google India online store. The Google Pixel 10a is offered in Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colourways.

Google Pixel 10a Specifications, Fetaures

The Google Pixel 10a ships with the latest Android 16. Google promises seven years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for the new smartphone. The handset sports a 6.3-inch (1,080x2,424 pixels) Actua (pOLED) display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Google's proprietary Tensor G4 chipset powers the Google Pixel 10a, coupled with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. Moreover, it features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The tech giant claims that the handset ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone is backed by a 5,100mAh battery, with support for 30W wired and 10W wireless fast charging. It measures 153.9x73x9mm, and weighs about 183g.

In the camera department, the Google Pixel 10a is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, led by a 48-megapixel (f/1.7) main shooter with a 25mm focal length, 1/2.0-inch sensor, and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also gets a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera on the back with a 120-degree field of view and a 1/3.1-inch sensor. On the front, the handset sports a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 10a

Google Pixel 10a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimalist and compact design
  • Bright HDR-certified display
  • Reliable still camera performance
  • Clean UI with handy AI features
  • 7 years of updates
  • Wireless charging
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick display borders
  • Average video recording quality
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10a, Google Pixel 10a Price in India, Google Pixel 10a Sale in India, Google Pixel 10a Specifications, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo Find N6 IP Rating Confirmed as Leaked Renders Reveal Design; Oppo Watch X3 Teased Officially

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10a With 5,100mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-710 Camera
  2. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Launched in India at This Price
  3. Nothing Phone 4a vs Motorola Edge 70: Price in India, Features Compared
  4. OpenAI's GPT-5.4 AI Model Is Here, and It Can Use Your Computer
  5. Realme C83 5G Debuts in India With a 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  6. WhatsApp Plus Could Soon Let You Pay to Access These Features
  7. Nothing Phone 4a vs Phone 3a: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  8. Nothing Phone 4a Pro First Impressions
  9. Just a Day After Releasing GPT-5.3 Instant, OpenAI Teases GPT-5.4 Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta to Introduce Paid Third-Party AI Chatbot Integrations on WhatsApp After EU Intervention
  2. Poco X8 Pro Max Runs Geekbench as Company Reveals Chipset Details: Expected Specifications, Features
  3. Motorola Razr 70 TENAA Listing Reveals Key Specifications, Hints at Imminent Launch
  4. Webb Data Confirms Asteroid 2024 YR4 Will Miss the Moon
  5. Google Pixel 10a With 5,100mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  6. Oppo Find N6 IP Rating Confirmed as Leaked Renders Reveal Design; Oppo Watch X3 Teased Officially
  7. Realme C83 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  8. Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma Confirms ‘Project Helix’ Next-Gen Hybrid Xbox That Plays PC, Console Games
  9. OpenAI Releases GPT-5.4 AI Models With Agentic Computer-Use Capabilities
  10. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-710 Camera, 7,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »