Google Pixel 10a was launched globally, including India, last month by the Mountain View-based tech giant as the entry-level addition to its flagship Pixel 10 series. Soon after its unveiling, the company opened pre-orders for the handset. Now, the Google Pixel 10a is on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store. It is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration and four colour options. The phone ships with Android 16. It features the same chipset that powered last year's Pixel 9 series.

Google Pixel 10a Price in India, Offers, Availability

Google Pixel 10a price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the single 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. The tech giant is offering an instant cashback of up to Rs. 3,000 with the HDFC Bank credit card. Customers can get an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000. There are also up to 24 months interest-free EMI options available.

The new smartphone is currently on sale in India via Flipkart and the Google India online store. The Google Pixel 10a is offered in Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colourways.

Google Pixel 10a Specifications, Fetaures

The Google Pixel 10a ships with the latest Android 16. Google promises seven years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for the new smartphone. The handset sports a 6.3-inch (1,080x2,424 pixels) Actua (pOLED) display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Google's proprietary Tensor G4 chipset powers the Google Pixel 10a, coupled with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. Moreover, it features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The tech giant claims that the handset ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone is backed by a 5,100mAh battery, with support for 30W wired and 10W wireless fast charging. It measures 153.9x73x9mm, and weighs about 183g.

In the camera department, the Google Pixel 10a is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, led by a 48-megapixel (f/1.7) main shooter with a 25mm focal length, 1/2.0-inch sensor, and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also gets a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera on the back with a 120-degree field of view and a 1/3.1-inch sensor. On the front, the handset sports a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.