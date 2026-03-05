Google on Wednesday announced a series of changes to the Android ecosystem aimed at giving developers greater flexibility in how they distribute apps and handle payments. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, it introduces expanded billing choices on the Google Play Store, new programmes to support developers, and an initiative to make third-party app stores easier to install. The changes were announced as part of what Google described as “a new era for choice and openness” on Android.

Developers Get Additional Billing Options

Google Play will soon allow mobile developers to use their own billing systems alongside Google's in-app billing infrastructure, the company said in a post on the Android Developers blog. The company says that developers will also have the option to direct users outside their apps to their own websites to complete purchases.

“Our goal is to offer this flexibility in a way that maximizes choice and safety for users,” the company said in its announcement.

As part of the changes, the tech giant is launching a new pricing model where service fees and billing system fees are unbundled. Developers using Google Play's billing system will incur a five percent billing fee in regions such as the European Economic Area (EEA), the UK, and the US.

In addition, service fees for in-app purchases are being reduced. For new installs, it is being reduced to 20 percent, and further reductions are possible for developers in new incentive programs, where a service fee of 15 percent is charged on transactions from new installations. Recurring subscription service fees will remain lower, at 10 percent.

Registered App Stores Programme

The tech giant has also announced a Registered App Stores programme. It is claimed to be designed to make sideloading third-party app stores easier on Android devices, while adhering to specific safety and quality standards. App stores that participate in the optional program will register with Google and gain access to a simplified installation process for users.

Stores that choose not to participate will continue to function as standard sideloaded apps without any changes. The programme is intended to give developers and app store operators more ways to reach users while also ensuring security safeguards.

The rollout of the Registered App Stores program will initially begin outside the US, with plans to expand to the US later, subject to court approval.

New Developer Incentive Programs

Google is also launching other new initiatives that focus on improving app quality on Android-based devices. This includes the Apps Experience Programme, as well as the updated Google Play Games Level Up programme. Leveraging this programme, app developers who deliver quality apps will enjoy lower service fees, among other incentives, which focus on improving the quality of app experiences on Android-based devices, the tech giant said.

The tech giant mentioned that the new policies and fees will start rolling out to developers in the EEA (European Economic Area), the UK, and the US by June 30. It will be rolled out in Australia by September 30. Korea and Japan will have the new policies by December 31, while the remaining regions will have the new policies by September 30, 2027.

Google announced that it will roll out the Registered App Stores programme with an upcoming release of the Android operating system. It also mentioned that it has resolved its disputes with Epic Games worldwide.