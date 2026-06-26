Microsoft first increased the prices of the Xbox Series S/X consoles and their accessories in May 2025. Later, the US-based tech giant again raised the prices of the consoles in the US in October 2025, citing macroeconomic issues. Now, the company has announced the third Xbox Series S/X price hike since May 2025. The new prices will come into effect later this year. Microsoft says that the decision comes after deliberations with suppliers over the incessantly rising prices of the memory and storage components. Along with the price hikes, the company has also discontinued the top-end storage option.

Xbox Series S/X Consoles Price Hike to Come Into Effect on August 1

On Thursday, Microsoft announced that it is again increasing the prices of the Xbox Series S/X consoles globally. Starting August 1, the 512GB models of both consoles will retail at a $100 (roughly Rs. 9,500) premium. On the other hand, the price of the 1TB options has been increased by a whopping $150 (about Rs. 14,000). Interestingly, while the prices of the other two options have been raised, the company has decided to discontinue the top-of-the-line option, which features 2TB of onboard storage.

The company cites the ongoing the component shortage as the reason behind its decision. The tech giant highlighted that “unfortunately,” prices of console RAM and storage components have increase 2.5x overall. Further, the company expects the prices of memory and storage components to double by the fall of 2027, hinting at further possible price hikes.

Microsoft said, “The entire consumer electronics industry is struggling with the current memory supply crisis, but the effects are particularly hard on consoles. Unlike phones, computers, speakers, and other consumer devices, consoles are typically not sold at a profit, but instead for less than they cost to make.”

Apart from the price hikes, Microsoft has also introduced new programmes to make Xbox Series S/X consoles “more accessible”. Customers will now be able to opt for Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and Interest-Free Financing for up to 12 months. Meanwhile, the company is also planning to retail certified refurbished consoles and previously owned consoles at lower prices.

However, Microsoft is not the only console manufacturer affected by the ongoing memory “crisis”. In April, Sony increased the prices of its PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles in multiple South East Asian markets, following the earlier price hikes in the US, UK, Europe, and Japan, citing similar reasons. Similarly, the smartphone industry has also been impacted by the shortage of memory and storage components, driven by the unprecedented AI adoption.