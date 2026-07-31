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Xiaomi SkyNomad Series Launched With New Kunlun Architecture, Up to 505km EV-Only Range

Xiaomi's SkyNomad EVs are aimed at users who need a single vehicle for multiple purposes, including commuting, family travel, and more.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 July 2026 09:05 IST
Xiaomi SkyNomad Series Launched With New Kunlun Architecture, Up to 505km EV-Only Range

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Valley Blue colour option of the Xiaomi SkyNomad Series

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Highlights
  • Pricing for the new electric SUV series starts at CNY 259,900 in China
  • Two variants are available: the seven-seat N90 and five-seat N70 Max
  • SkyNomad Series debuts Xiaomi's new Kunlun platform for cabin layout
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Xiaomi on Thursday launched the SkyNomad Series, following its unveiling earlier this month. It marks the company's expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio beyond the SU7 sedan and YU7 SUV. The SkyNomad Series debuts the new Kunlun platform, which is claimed to be purpose-built for a reconfigurable cabin layout. Xiaomi has positioned it as an intelligent, large-space SUV aimed at families. The Xiaomi SkyNomad Series has a flat-floor cabin, configurable seating, long driving range, AI-powered features, and a safety-focused architecture.

Xiaomi SkyNomad Series Price, Availability

The Xiaomi SkyNomad Series has been introduced in two variants. The flagship Xiaomi SkyNomad N90 Max is a seven-seat extended-range SUV that carries a pre-sale price of CNY 299,900 (roughly Rs. 42.41 lakh) in China. It is also offered in a five-seat all-wheel-drive version called SkyNomad N70 Max, which starts at CNY 259,900 (roughly Rs. 36.75 lakh). Exterior colour options include Mountain Green, Valley Blue, and Volcanic Gray, while the EV offers Cream Beige and Mocha Brown interior colour choices.

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Pre-orders for both models are currently live in China. Customers can reserve either SUV with a refundable deposit of CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 14,000), which also includes priority production scheduling and a complimentary in-car dual-cupholder table worth RMB 999 (roughly Rs. 14,000) upon delivery.

Xiaomi has yet to announce any plans for global availability, including India.

Xiaomi SkyNomad Series Features, Specifications

Xiaomi claims the SkyNomad Series is its first production model based on the new Kunlun Platform. Unlike traditional layouts, the platform was engineered to deliver a completely flat cabin floor, longer seat rails, and a reconfigurable interior that can switch between multiple layouts for commuting, camping, work, or family travel, maximising interior space.

The larger SkyNomad N90 Max measures 5,285mm in length with a 3,080mm wheelbase, while the N70 Max measures 4,960mm long and rides on a 2,950mm wheelbase. Xiaomi claims the seven-seat N90 Max offers up to 2,760mm of usable occupant space and luggage capacity of up to 1,831 litres.

The company has also equipped the SUV with power-adjustable seats, up to four zero-gravity seats, 16-point massage, heating, ventilation, a sliding centre console with a built-in refrigerator, and more than 30 storage compartments.

The new EV is powered by the Kunlun HyperRange extended-range system, offered with battery options ranging from 52kWh to 76kWh. Xiaomi claims the SkyNomad N70 Max can deliver up to 505km of electric-only CLTC (China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle) range, while the larger N90 Max offers up to 464km on a single charge. Both SUVs leverage a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup that is claimed to produce up to 310kW of peak power.

On the technology front, the cabin of the SkyNomad Series is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-based domain controller, paired with dual 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, a six-screen infotainment ecosystem, a 25-speaker audio system, and a 6.9-inch rear control display. Xiaomi has also integrated its Hyper XiaoAi voice assistant into the vehicle, which is capable of reconfiguring the cabin across 11 seating layouts through voice commands. The electric SUV also comes with a 700 TOPS assisted-driving platform, LiDAR, 4D millimetre-wave radar, and Xiaomi's HAD assisted-driving system built on its XLA architecture.

In terms of safety, the SkyNomad Series uses a steel-aluminium hybrid body with 2,200MPa ultra-high-strength steel at multiple structural points, and 12 airbags. It also gets Xiaomi's new Armour Scale Battery with an 18-layer protection structure, along with emergency features like dual tailgate release handles, triple-redundant door handles, and 26 driver-assistance safety features.

The SkyNomad series joins the company's growing fleet of electric vehicles, which already has the mass-market SU7 sedan and YU7 SUV.

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Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi SkyNomad, Xiaomi SkyNomad Series, Xiaomi SkyNomad Series Price, Xiaomi SkyNomad Design, Xiaomi SkyNomad Features, EV
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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