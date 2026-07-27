Rockstar Games Details GTA 6 Digital Download Code Region Restrictions

Grand Theft Auto 6's physical edition will not come with game discs and will instead include a digital download code in the box. Developer Rockstar Games has now detailed region restrictions for code redemptions and explained how code downloads will work for users who buy the physical edition of the game. The GTA 6 digital download code will be tied to the region of the user's platform account, Rockstar has said.

In an updated support page on its website, the studio clarified region restrictions for platforms and code redemption for GTA 6 buyers. Rockstar said that to avoid activation issues, users should buy a copy of GTA 6 in the country of their platform account. PS5 owners in India with a PSN account based in the country, for instance, should purchase the game from an Indian retailer for the download code to work on their account.

GTA 6 Region Restrictions

The support page said that GTA 6 download codes will have region restrictions based on the region associated with the user's platform account.

“If you purchase either version of Grand Theft Auto VI in a region different from your platform account, that version must match the region of your platform account,” Rockstar said.

The region restrictions only apply to PS5 users as PlayStation Network accounts are region-based. GTA 6 download codes will not be region locked on Xbox.

Some countries have restrictions specific to the region as well. In Japan, for example, GTA 6 download codes will expire 170 days after the issuance date, which is the launch date of the game (November 19, 2026) due to regional regulations.

Users pre-ordering the physical edition of Grand Theft Auto 6 will get a code for digital download of the game and the Vintage Vice City Pack. The physical version of the game only comes in Standard edition, and users will have to separately purchase an Ultimate edition add-on from the PlayStation or Microsoft storefronts after redeeming their Standard edition download code.

The physical version of the game will be available for shipping and pickup from retailers starting November 12, a week before GTA 6's launch. Users will be able to redeem the download code and pre-load the game on the same date.

Grand Theft Auto 6 launches on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026. Pre-orders for Standard and Ultimate editions of the game went live last month. According to market research firm Newzoo, GTA 6 pre-order campaign has recorded the strongest opening ever, generating around $180 million (roughly Rs.1,734 crore) in digital pre-orders across the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain in its first week of sales.