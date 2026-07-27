Technology News
English Edition

Rockstar Games Details GTA 6 Digital Download Code Region Restrictions

GTA 6 download codes will be region locked on PS5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 July 2026 18:51 IST
Rockstar Games Details GTA 6 Digital Download Code Region Restrictions

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA6 is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • GTA 6 download code will not be region locked on Xbox
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available to pre-load from November 12
  • Pre-orders for GTA 6 went live in June
Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto 6's physical edition will not come with game discs and will instead include a digital download code in the box. Developer Rockstar Games has now detailed region restrictions for code redemptions and explained how code downloads will work for users who buy the physical edition of the game. The GTA 6 digital download code will be tied to the region of the user's platform account, Rockstar has said.

In an updated support page on its website, the studio clarified region restrictions for platforms and code redemption for GTA 6 buyers. Rockstar said that to avoid activation issues, users should buy a copy of GTA 6 in the country of their platform account. PS5 owners in India with a PSN account based in the country, for instance, should purchase the game from an Indian retailer for the download code to work on their account.

GTA 6 Region Restrictions

The support page said that GTA 6 download codes will have region restrictions based on the region associated with the user's platform account.

“If you purchase either version of Grand Theft Auto VI in a region different from your platform account, that version must match the region of your platform account,” Rockstar said.

The region restrictions only apply to PS5 users as PlayStation Network accounts are region-based. GTA 6 download codes will not be region locked on Xbox.

Some countries have restrictions specific to the region as well. In Japan, for example, GTA 6 download codes will expire 170 days after the issuance date, which is the launch date of the game (November 19, 2026) due to regional regulations.

Users pre-ordering the physical edition of Grand Theft Auto 6 will get a code for digital download of the game and the Vintage Vice City Pack. The physical version of the game only comes in Standard edition, and users will have to separately purchase an Ultimate edition add-on from the PlayStation or Microsoft storefronts after redeeming their Standard edition download code.

The physical version of the game will be available for shipping and pickup from retailers starting November 12, a week before GTA 6's launch. Users will be able to redeem the download code and pre-load the game on the same date.

Grand Theft Auto 6 launches on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026. Pre-orders for Standard and Ultimate editions of the game went live last month. According to market research firm Newzoo, GTA 6 pre-order campaign has recorded the strongest opening ever, generating around $180 million (roughly Rs.1,734 crore) in digital pre-orders across the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain in its first week of sales.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OPPO Reno16 Series: Is This the Complete Creator Device?

Related Stories

Rockstar Games Details GTA 6 Digital Download Code Region Restrictions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vi Introduces Rs 200 Pack With 20 OTT Platforms and Unlimited 5G
  2. Exclusive: iQOO Z11 to Launch in India Soon With This MediaTek SoC
  3. Rockstar Games Details GTA 6 Digital Download Code Region Restrictions
  4. Vivo T5e With a 5,500mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Oppo A7 Pro Max Officially Confirmed With 10,000mAh Battery
  6. Insta360 X6 Retail Box Leak Reveals Key Details Ahead of Launch
  7. Apple's New Programme to Let Users Lease iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch Models
  8. Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphone Prices Reportedly Increased in India
  9. God of War Laufey Launches Next Year, New God of War With Kratos Confirmed
  10. Vivo S2 to Launch in India Soon, Design Officially Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 India Launch Teased; Price in India Leaked Online
  2. Blockaid Reports $450,000 Exploit as Garden Finance Disables App
  3. Oppo A7 Pro Max Officially Teased With Massive 10,000mAh Battery Ahead of Launch
  4. Rockstar Games Details GTA 6 Digital Download Code Region Restrictions
  5. Vivo S2 India Launch Confirmed as Official Teaser Goes Live: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. Adidas Hyperboost Edge Launched in India With Hyperboost Pro Foam, Lighttraxion Outsole Technology
  7. BitMart Exchange to Cease Trading by August 26, Full Shutdown Set for 2027
  8. Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 Might Sport a Similar Design as Last Year; Watch SE Refresh Unlikely in 2026
  9. Xiaomi 17T, Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi 15 Series Price in India Reportedly Hiked: Check Revised Prices
  10. Vi Launches Rs. 200 Prepaid Plan With 20 OTT Apps, Live TV, Unlimited 5G Data, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »