Nothing, the UK-based OEM, is set to launch new products on March 4. It was briefly expected to be the Nothing Phone 3. However, the company has now revealed that it will introduce the Nothing Phone 3a series on the day. The base Nothing Phone 3a is tipped to be accompanied by a Pro variant. Several details about the upcoming handsets have surfaced online recently, including alleged hands-on images. Notably, the company introduced the Nothing Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus last year.

Nothing Phone 3a Series India Launch: All We Know

The Nothing Phone 3a series will launch in India on March 4 at 3:30pm IST, the company confirmed in its latest Community Quarterly Update video. The phone will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart. Nothing teased that the handsets in the lineup will feature an "upgraded design" and "upgraded camera". However, it did not confirm the monikers included in the series.

A recent report suggests that the company will introduce the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro handsets on March 4. The vanilla model is tipped to come in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations, while the Pro variant is tipped to launch in a single 12GB+256GB option.

The Nothing Phone 3a is expected to be offered in black and white colour options and reportedly carries the model number A059. It could get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, a 6.8-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. Alleged hands-on images of the Phone 3a have also appeared online.

For optics, the Nothing Phone 3a is expected to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter at the back. It is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

Meanwhile, not much is known about the purported Nothing Phone 3a Pro, but it is expected to arrive in a sole grey shade.

