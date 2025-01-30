Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 3a Series India Launch Date Set for March 4; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Nothing Phone 3a Series India Launch Date Set for March 4; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

The base Nothing Phone 3a is tipped to be accompanied by a Pro variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2025 17:34 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Series India Launch Date Set for March 4; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Nothing Phone 3a is expected to succeed the Phone 2a (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3a could get a triple rear camera unit
  • The handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  • The Nothing Phone 3a is expected to support 45W fast charging
Advertisement

Nothing, the UK-based OEM, is set to launch new products on March 4. It was briefly expected to be the Nothing Phone 3. However, the company has now revealed that it will introduce the Nothing Phone 3a series on the day. The base Nothing Phone 3a is tipped to be accompanied by a Pro variant. Several details about the upcoming handsets have surfaced online recently, including alleged hands-on images. Notably, the company introduced the Nothing Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus last year.

Nothing Phone 3a Series India Launch: All We Know

The Nothing Phone 3a series will launch in India on March 4 at 3:30pm IST, the company confirmed in its latest Community Quarterly Update video. The phone will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart. Nothing teased that the handsets in the lineup will feature an "upgraded design" and "upgraded camera". However, it did not confirm the monikers included in the series.nothing phone 3a Series nothing inline 3a

A recent report suggests that the company will introduce the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro handsets on March 4. The vanilla model is tipped to come in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations, while the Pro variant is tipped to launch in a single 12GB+256GB option.

The Nothing Phone 3a is expected to be offered in black and white colour options and reportedly carries the model number A059. It could get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, a 6.8-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. Alleged hands-on images of the Phone 3a have also appeared online.

For optics, the Nothing Phone 3a is expected to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter at the back. It is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

Meanwhile, not much is known about the purported Nothing Phone 3a Pro, but it is expected to arrive in a sole grey shade. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • No Bloatware
  • Bad
  • Limited IP rating
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Specifications, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Pro Specifications, Nothing, Nothing Phone 3a Series, Nothing Phone 3a Series India Launch, Nothing Phone 3a India Launch
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Netflix Brings 'Season Download' Button to iPhone, iPad Users

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3a Series India Launch Date Set for March 4; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Alleged Hands-on Image Shows New Camera Sensor Layout
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Pushpa 2, Identity, The Storyteller, and More
  3. Google to Announce Pixel 9a Months Ahead of Previous Schedule: Report
  4. DeepSeek-R1 AI Model Said to Be Powered by Huawei Chipsets
  5. GTA 6 Store Page Listing Points at September 2025 Release Date: Report
  6. Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo Y59 5G Seen on BIS; India Launch Expected
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Launch in India on March 4
  8. DeepSeek-R1 Is Now Available on Microsoft's Azure and GitHub
#Latest Stories
  1. El Salvador Makes Bitcoin Payments Voluntary for Private Sector Merchants to Comply with IMF Loan Conditions
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Series India Launch Date Set for March 4; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  3. GTA 6 Store Page Listing Points at September 2025 Release Date: Report
  4. Microsoft Adds DeepSeek-R1 AI Model to Its Azure AI Foundry and GitHub
  5. CERT-in Warns Of High-Risk Security Flaws In Apple Products
  6. Netflix Brings 'Season Download' Button to iPhone, iPad Users
  7. GoPro Hero Gets a New 4:3 Aspect Ratio Option for 4K Video Recording
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Have Fixed Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Grainy Screen Issue
  9. DeepSeek-R1 AI Model Said to Be Powered by Huawei Chipsets
  10. PS Plus Monthly Games for February Announced; Sony to Shift Away From PS4 Titles on PS Plus in 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »