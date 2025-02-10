Technology News
  Rocksteady Eyes Single Player Batman Game as Next Project After Suicide Squad Flop: Report

Rocksteady Eyes Single-Player Batman Game as Next Project After Suicide Squad Flop: Report

Rocksteady's new Batman game is reportedly years away from launch.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 February 2025 13:10 IST
Rocksteady Eyes Single-Player Batman Game as Next Project After Suicide Squad Flop: Report

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Games/ Rocksteady Studios

Rocksteady's last Batman: Arkham title, Batman: Arkham Knight, released in 2015

Highlights
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League lost Warner Bros. $200 million
  • Rocksteady stopped season updates for Suicide Squad in January
  • Warner Bros. Games is also working on a Wonder Woman title
Rocksteady Studios, developers of the acclaimed Batman: Arkham games, is reportedly eyeing a single-player Batman title as its next project. The Warner Bros. owned studio recently wrapped up work on its last game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with the final update for the live service title rolling out last month. A departure from Rocksteady's repertoire of narrative driven single-player games, Suicide Squad failed to attract players, leading to Warner Bros. taking a hit to the tune of $200 million on the game.

Rocksteady Eyes Batman Return

The information comes as part of a Bloomberg report on Warner Bros. Games that sheds light on the company's thin slate of releases in 2025, its misfires under the leadership of WB executive David Haddad, and the current state of WB-owned studios. According to the report, Rocksteady is returning to the game that put the studio on the map after the critical and commercial failure of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

“... Rocksteady is looking to return to Batman for a single-player game, but according to people familiar with the timeline, the new project is years away from landing,” the report, published Friday, said.

The report doesn't share any details about the Batman game Rocksteady intends to work on. Neither Rocksteady nor Warner Bros. have confirmed a new Batman: Arkham title. The video game version of the Caped Crusader was last seen as an antagonist in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and in free-to-play fighting title MultiVersus.

wonder woman wonder woman

Wonder Woman in Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Games/ Rocksteady

Wonder Woman Game in the Works at WB

The report also detailed the struggle to get a Wonder Woman game off the ground at Warner Bros. The game, based on the DC Comics heroine, has reportedly been in development for years and has already cost WB over $100 million (roughly Rs. 875 crore), but remains years away from release.

The Wonder Woman game, in the works at Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor developer Monolith Productions, was rebooted last year after an initial version of the game that integrated the studio's trademark Nemesis system was abandoned in favour of a straightforward action-adventure approach, the report said. WB Games Montreal, whose last game — Gotham Knights — also tanked, is providing assistance on the Wonder Woman title.

Rocksteady's reported return to a single-player Batman title comes after Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League failed to bring in players with its live service approach. The online shooter was a big bet for Warner Bros. and poor sales meant the game led $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,751 crore) in losses for the company.

Rocksteady had plans to support Suicide Squad with regular seasonal content updates, but the studio announced in December 2024 that the game would get its final update in January.

Warner Bros. Further lost $100 million on Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and MultiVersus, leaving the company's games division responsible for $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,627 crore) in losses in 2024, the report said. Warner Bros. Games announced last month it was ending development on MultiVersus, confirming the fifth season would be its last. The fighting game will be taken offline on May 30.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun traversal
  • Interesting story premise
  • Likeable cast of characters
  • Chaotic combat
  • Kevin Conroy's Batman
  • Bad
  • Repetitive missions
  • Grindy gameplay
  • Live service fatigue
  • Unimaginative boss fights
  • Unsatisfying story
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Batman: Arkham
PEGI Rating 18+
Further reading: Batman Arkham, Rocksteady Studios, Rocksteady, Warner Bros Games, Warner Bros
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Bitcoin Nears $96,900 as Altcoins Slip Amid Ongoing Trump Tariff Impact

