  Marvel's Wolverine Will Reportedly Get a New Trailer at Sony's Next State of Play Event This Month

Marvel's Wolverine Will Reportedly Get a New Trailer at Sony's Next State of Play Event This Month

The second trailer for Marvel's Wolverine is reportedly ready to be shown.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 September 2025 17:51 IST
Marvel's Wolverine Will Reportedly Get a New Trailer at Sony's Next State of Play Event This Month

Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games

Marvel's Wolverine is in development for the PS5

Highlights
  • Marvel's Wolverine was announced in 2021
  • Insomniac Games suffered a ransomware attack in 2023
  • The new Wolverine trailer could also be shown at The Game Awards 2025
Sony is said to be gearing up to finally share an update on Marvel's Wolverine, Insomniac Games' next superhero action-adventure title for the PS5. The PlayStation parent has not shown the game since it was revealed at PlayStation Showcase in 2021, but a new announcement is reportedly imminent. Insomniac could show a new trailer for Wolverine as early as the end of September at the next State of Play broadcast.

Marvel's Wolverine New Trailer is Ready

Citing sources familiar with Sony's plans, Insider Gaming reported Wednesday that the company was planning to host the next State of Play presentation towards the end of September. Insomniac Games will “almost certainly” be present at the event, according to separate sources. The production for Wolverine's next trailer is said to have been wrapped up and the new footage is ready to be shown.

In the case the new trailer doesn't show up at the planned State of Play livestream later this month, then it will “undoubtedly” be shared in the coming months — likely at The Game Awards 2025 in December, as per the report.

Wolverine's Troubled Development

Marvel's Wolverine has had a troubled development cycle, largely due to a ransomware attack in 2023 that leaked a trove of materials from the game, including gameplay footage of an early build, concept art, storyboards, plot, a bootable version of the game, and much more. The hack also resulted in the leak of private data of Insomniac employees, internal emails, presentations, and the planned slate of unannounced games at the studio.

The ransomware attack, which took place months after Insomniac Games launched Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PS5, clearly affected Wolverine's development, although the studio has not shared details about its plans for the game, or if they have changed. Insomniac has maintained radio silence on Wolverine since it was announced in 2021, leading to speculation over the future of the project. The latest information, however, suggests Marvel's Wolverine is alive and well at Insomniac and might be ready to finally show its claws.

wolverine wolverine

Marvel's Wolverine was revealed with a teaser in 2021
Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games

Leadership Shuffle at Insomniac

The aftermath of the attack has not been smooth sailing for Insomniac and Wolverine either. In February 2024, months after the hack, Sony cut 900 jobs at PlayStation, leading to lay-offs at the Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank developer.

Later that year saw a change in leadership in charge of Wolverine at Insomniac. Brian Horton, who was confirmed as the creative director of the game when it was revealed in 2021, reportedly left the studio to join Xbox's Perfect Dark reboot in the same role. That game has now been cancelled by Microsoft. Sony confirmed it had replaced Horton with Marcus Smith as creative director.

Further, Mike Daly reportedly took over from Cameron Christian as Wolverine's game director. Sony did not specify a reason for the leadership shuffle at the time, but the change was said to have stemmed from creative decisions around Wolverine. Christian reportedly remained at Insomniac Games in a different role.

Officially, Sony has shared little about Marvel's Wolverine, except that it's in development for the PS5. The company has not shared gameplay or a release window for the title. The brief CG teaser shown at PlayStation Showcase in 2021 remains the only official footage from the game.

Further reading: Marvels Wolverine, Wolverine, Insomniac Games, Sony, PlayStation, PS5, State of Play

Further reading: Marvels Wolverine, Wolverine, Insomniac Games, Sony, PlayStation, PS5, State of Play
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google's Material 3 Expressive Design Expands to More Pixel Devices, Battery Health Improves With September Pixel Drop

Marvel's Wolverine Will Reportedly Get a New Trailer at Sony's Next State of Play Event This Month
