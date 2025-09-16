Sony reportedly is planning to host a State of Play broadcast soon, where it will show upcoming games for the PS5. The PlayStation parent has not confirmed the event, but an industry insider has claimed that State of Play will return next week. A report earlier this month had also claimed that the company was gearing up to host its games showcase towards the end of September.

State of Play Tipped for Next Week

Reliable industry insider NateTheHate claimed on X that Sony was preparing a State of Play broadcast for next week. The leaker didn't share any details about the event, but Sony is reportedly gearing up to finally share an update on Marvel's Wolverine, currently in development at Insomniac Games.

A report earlier this month, too, had claimed that a State of Play show would likely take place towards the end of September. The report said that Insomniac would “almost certainly” show a new trailer for Wolverine at the event. The studio is said to have completed production on the game's next trailer, and the footage is ready to be shown.

This weekend, a new report shared more details on Insomniac Games' projects, claiming that Wolverine would launch in 2026 and a Venom game, planned as a spin-off of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, was still in active-development.

In addition to Marvel's Wolverine, Sony's next State of Play event could also bring details on the reported Venom game. An announcement from God of War: Ragnarok developer Santa Monica Studio is also expected. The developer has not revealed its next project after working on Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC. A second trailer for Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet could also be shown at State of Play.

Sony has not yet confirmed an upcoming State of Play event for this month. The last State of Play presentation took place on September 3, where IO Interactive presented a gameplay deep dive for its James Bond title, 007 First Light.

Before that, Sucker Punch shared a gameplay deep dive for Ghost of Yotei at a dedicated State of Play broadcast in July.

The last general State of Play presentation took place on June 4, where IO Interactive revealed 007 First Light and Sony announced Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, among a host of other first and third-party announcements.