Mafia: The Old Country received a new gameplay trailer and a confirmed release date Thursday. The action-adventure title will launch August 8. 2025, across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game, which serves as a prequel to the first Mafia title, is now available to pre-order on all supported platforms, 2K confirmed. The publisher said the game would be a “focussed, linear experience” and as such will be priced at $49.99 (Rs. 3,799 in India) on consoles.

Mafia: The Old Country Release Date Confirmed

The fourth mainline Mafia title will trace the origins of organised crime and Cosa Nostra in a “gritty” story set in 1900s Sicily. Players will experience the journey of Enzo Favara, a young man who takes the Mafia oath and climbs the ranks of the Torrisi crime family.

Developer Hangar 13 is promising a “brutal” and “immersive” linear story featuring “stunning visuals, cinematic storytelling and the authentic realism.”

“Mafia: The Old Country is a focused, linear experience that combines quality storytelling, authentic era immersion and a refined take on the familiar Mafia gameplay,” Hangar 13 president Nick Baynes said in a statement following the announcement. “That focus allows us to deliver a story that's gritty, grounded, brutal and emotional. Embracing early 1900s era Sicily, this is a mafia origin story that follows our protagonist, Enzo Favara, as he takes the oath and works his way up Don Torrisi's crime family.”

A Linear Experience

Hangar 13 has also confirmed that Mafia: The Old Country would not follow the open world structure of previous games in the series and instead focus on delivering a linear narrative that would not require a “massive time commitment” from players.

While there will be no open world, players will be able to explore the map on horses and period-accurate vehicles, as seen in the gameplay trailer released Thursday. The trailer showcased immersive and visually impressive gameplay that seems inspired by linear experiences in Naughty Dog games.

“We think there's a large audience for compelling stories that don't require massive time commitments,” 2K president David Ismailer said in a statement. “We're excited to offer a game like Mafia: The Old Country in our portfolio, and to provide a linear highly-polished narrative experience that can easily complement the other more persistent games our players also love and engage with on a more consistent basis.”

Mafia: The Old Country will feature a linear story

Photo Credit: 2K/ Hangar 13

Mafia: The Old Country Editions, Pricing

Mafia: The Old Country will be available in Standard and Deluxe editions, both available to pre-order now on PC (via Steam), PlayStation and Xbox storefronts. The Standard Edition comes with the full base game and will be available for $49.99 (Rs. 3,799 in India on PlayStation Store and Rs. 2,899 on Steam)

The Deluxe Edition includes the Padrino Pack that comes with the "Lupara Speciale" shotgun, "Vendetti Speciale" pistol, "Immortale" charm, "Padrino" outfit, "Stiletto Speciale" knife, "Eckhart Speciale" limousine and "Cosimo" horse and accessories. The edition also comes with the Gatto Nero Pack with the "Bodeo Nero" pistol, "Velocità" charm, "Gatto Nero" racing outfit and "Carozella Nero" race car. The game's original score and a digital artbook will also be bundled with the edition. The Deluxe Edition is priced at $59.99 (Rs. 4,599 on PlayStation Store and Rs. 3,429 on Steam).