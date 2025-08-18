August brings a host of major video game releases across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and the newly released Nintendo Switch 2. The hybrid console will get Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World, an enhanced version of the 2022 action-platformer, this month. August also sees the return of the Mafia franchise with Mafia: The Old Country. The action-adventure title takes players to Sicily in the 1900s and traces the origins of organised crime.

There are a couple of first-party Xbox games releasing on PS5 this month, as well. First, an enhanced version of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 hits PS5 on August 12. The enhanced version of the game will also be available on PC and Xbox Series S/X. Then, Gears of War: Reloaded arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on August 26. The game remasters the original Gears of War for modern platforms, featuring updated graphics and quality of life improvements.

Keeping with the theme of remakes and remasters, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. A remake of 2004's Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, the stealth-action game brings graphical upgrades but retains the original's story and gameplay. August also sees the launch of a couple of action games, an annual sports title, and another Switch 2 title. Here are our picks for the biggest video game releases in August across PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2.

Mafia: The Old Country

When: August 8

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

There hasn't been a mainline Mafia game since 2016's Mafia 3. Definitive Edition remakes and remasters of the first two games followed, but it has taken nearly a decade for the next entry in the series to come to form. Mafia: The Old Country finally arrives this week, serving as a prequel to all games in the series. The action-adventure title is set in Sicily, Italy, in the 1900s, right at the heart of the Cosa Nostra. You play as Enzo Favara as he takes the Mafia oath and fights to make his mark on the underworld.

Mafia: The Old Country also comes with a pared back approach. Instead of a vast open world with checklist activities and quests, the game takes a story-driven linear approach, which means it is leaner and more focussed than Mafia 3. Developer Hangar 13 is promising a cinematic story, realistic gameplay, and cutting-edge visuals to immerse players in Sicily of the 1900s.

In terms of gameplay, the action-adventure title will feature period-appropriate melee weapons and firearms, including a stiletto blade and a lupara sawed-off shotgun. There's a fair amount of exploration that can be done on both vehicles and horseback. The game, however, will prioritise telling a compelling story set in an authentic setting, providing a concentrated experience. Mafia: The Old Country releases on PC and consoles on August 8.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Enhanced Edition

When: August 12

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

If you really want to see what your PS5 Pro is capable of, you'll want to dive into Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Enhanced Edition, which is now finally available on PlayStation after launching on PC and Xbox consoles last year. This ‘definitive version' of Senua's story is more more visceral and lets you embark on a brutal and harrowing quest through Viking Iceland. The game's developers have also added in support for Dark Rot, which makes it even more challenging as you'll have to deal with permadeath.

This enhanced title offers fantastic visuals at 60 frames per second, and you can use the improved Photo Mode to capture the stunning visuals (as well as the graphic brutality) of the game. If you're really into the game, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Enhanced Edition also includes developer commentary that will help you better understand the protagonist and her efforts to avenge her lover and to set her people free.

Drag x Drive

When: August 14

Where: Nintendo Switch 2

Announced at the Nintendo Direct where the Switch 2 was fully revealed, Drag x Drive is a first-party sports title coming to Nintendo's new console this month. The game takes advange of the Joy-Con 2's mouse functionality, allowing players to control wheelchair movement. Drag x Drive is a arcade version of wheelchair basketball played between two teams of three players each.

Players can move the wheelchairs around in the playing area using mouse controls and shoot for points using motion controls of the Joy-Con 2. Drag x Drive's gameplay is similar to Rocket League, where players can take part in multiplayer matches. The sports title is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

Madden NFL 26

When: August 14

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch 2

Coming to consoles and PC on August 14, Madden NFL 26 is expected to be the most authentic and strategic american football simulation from the publisher to date. It will feature an AI-powered machine learning system, that is trained on a decade of real NFL data. This means that every player and coach has a unique and dynamic play style. The game will feature “Signature QBs” with a ton of realism, while “Coach DNA” ensures that on-field tendencies are reflected in their team's strategies.

You'll also have to deal with "Football Weather" which has an even bigger impact on your game plan than before, on Madden NFL 26. Switch 2 users can also get access to the next-gen Madden experience on Nintendo's console at launch. This will let you take your Ultimate Team and your Superstar career on the road (quite literally) while you continue to have access to all the same features in the game.

Sword of the Sea

When: August 19

Where: PC, PS5

Sword of the Sea, developed by Giant Squid Studios, is an upcoming atmospheric surfing adventure video game. As the Wraith, you will ride the ancient, powerful Hoversword, inspired by skateboarding, snowboarding and surfboarding, across waves of sand and water. It is promised to offer a thrilling blend of high-energy action and meditative, flowing movement.

In the game, players collect Ocean Seeds to restore water to the desert wasteland. Tetra can be traded for skateboarding tricks such as flips, spins, speed boosts, and grabs on halfpipes, ramps, and wall rides. The water regions not only offer the best trick opportunities, but they also allow the Wraith to move faster. You will also occasionally face Leviathans. In your journey to search for your purpose, you will uncover lost cultures as well.

Gears of War: Reloaded

When: August 26

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Gears of War has been one of Xbox's biggest-ever franchises, and it's finally coming to PlayStation. Gears of War: Reloaded is a remaster of the first game in the iconic series, set to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X later this month. The game brings overhauled visuals, featuring 4K resolution and 60 fps gameplay in the campaign (120 fps in multiplayer), improved lighting, remastered textures, and more.

There's a host of quality-of-life improvements, including support for cross play and cross progression across all platforms and faster load times. Microsoft is calling it the “definitive” way to play the first Gears of War. The new version includes all previously released post-launch DLC content.

Gears of War: Reloaded will become the first game in the series to release on PlayStation. A new mainline Gears title, Gears of War: E-Day is currently in development and is set for launch on Xbox and PC next year. The game is rumoured to release on PS5, as well, when it arrives. But until then, Gears of War: Reloaded will be the only way to experience the Xbox franchise on PS5.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World

When: August 28

Where: Nintendo Switch 2

Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World is the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which released on the original Switch in 2022. The game arrives to Nintendo's new console in an enhanced package, featuring better visuals and performance, along with a new story campaign, Star-Crossed World.

In the 3D platformer, players take control of Kirby and journey through the Forgotten Land, completing platforming sections across different stages. As Kirby, players also take on various enemies spread across the levels and take part in several boss fights. The Switch 2 version of the game will launch on August 28.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

When: August 28

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

August seems to be the month for reviving beloved classics in a modern package. Just two days after the release of Gears of War: Reloaded, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater arrives on PC and consoles. This is a ground-up remake of 2004's Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Konami has overhauled the original in Unreal Engine 5, bringing modern graphics and quality-of-life enhancements, but has chosen to remain faithful to the original's gameplay and story.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater serves as the chronological starting point of the franchise, so the remake is the ideal opportunity for new players to get into the series. For returning fans of the MGS series, the remake will offer familiar stealth and action refined for modern systems. Of course, the beloved story, characters, and music from the original game return, with some new features and upgrades.

There is, however, an ethical question surrounding the release of the remake. The Metal Gear series is a brainchild of Hideo Kojima, whose acrimonious split from Konami led him to start his own studio. Kojima's creative choices drive every game in the series; it's his story, his characters, his game. But Kojima is not involved in the development of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. The legendary game developer recently said he would not be playing the game when it releases later this month. But for those who have never played MGS 3, the remake could be the most accessible way to experience one of the greatest games ever made.

Lost Soul Aside

When: August 29

Where: PC, PS5

Developed by Ultizero Games and published by Sony, Lost Soul Aside is an upcoming action-adventure RPG that is heavily reminiscent of Final Fantasy XV. You will step into the shoes of the protagonist, Kaser, who raised his younger sister, Louisa, in Slum Harbour, after losing their parents to war. When invaders from another dimension called Voidrax take away Louisa, you embark on a journey with Arena, your trusted companion, to save your sister and humanity at large.

If the combat style in the game seems familiar, you may be reminded of Capcom's Devil May Cry series. During combat, you can swap weapons like sword, polesword, greatsword, and scythe, in the middle of a combo without stopping the attack, allowing you to mix different ranges and effects to keep enemies off balance and deal more damage.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

When: August 29

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is a 2D action platformer game where you play as the master of ninja arts, Shinobi Joe Musashi. With your village in ashes and your clan turned to stone, you set out on a path of vengeance, determined to confront a formidable evil and avenge those you lost.

Your arsenal is equipped with the Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpro. You can acquire Amulets along the way for enhanced abilities and track down Ningi tools to clear hurdles. Your path of vengeance will take you across over a dozen distinct stages, from fortified military bases to blistering deserts, packed with challenging platforming trials and hidden secrets to uncover. The game is developed by Lizardcube and Seaven Studios and published by Sega and is scheduled for an August 29 launch.