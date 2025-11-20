Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro were recently unveiled in China by the tech firm in October. Now, the company is reportedly preparing to launch another phone as part of the Honor Magic 8 series, as its key specifications have surfaced online. The handset, which could be marketed as the Honor Magic 8 Mini, is expected to be a compact model in the lineup. It might sport a 6.31-inch flat display. Moreover, it is tipped to be powered by the flagship 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

Honor Magic 8 Mini Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, has leaked the key specifications of an upcoming “ultra-thin” series phone. GSMArena reports that the rumoured handset could be launched as the Honor Magic 8 Mini. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm the launch of the purported compact Magic 8 series handset.

Honor Magic 8 Mini is expected to be the latest addition to the Magic 8 lineup

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

The Honor Magic 8 Mini is said to be powered by the recently launched flagship 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. This is interesting as the other two phones in the lineup, the Honor Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8, are equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which is also built on a 3nm process. This suggests that the Magic 8 Mini could also pack flagship-level performance inside a relatively smaller form factor.

It might sport a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO display with a flat panel. The Honor Magic 8 Mini could also carry a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back, which could also be “downgraded” (translated from Chinese) to a 50-megapixel camera with a 1/1.5-inch sensor. The rumoured handset might also feature a telephoto sensor.

According to the tipster, the phone will pack a 5,370mAh battery, which might be marketed as a 5,500mAh. The Honor Magic 8 Mini is said to be 5mm to 6mm thick, which would make it thinner than both the Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8. While the standard model measures 7.95mm in thickness, the Pro model is 8.32mm thick. Other specifications about the handset are expected to surface online in the coming months.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.