Technology News
English Edition

Honor Magic 8 Mini Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 6.31-Inch Display

Honor Magic 8 series, including Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8, was launched in China in October.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2025 17:02 IST
Honor Magic 8 Mini Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 6.31-Inch Display

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 8 Mini is expected to launch as the compact model in the Magic 8 series (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honor Magic 8 Mini could sport a 6.31-inch display
  • Honor Magic 8 Mini is expected to launch soon
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro were recently unveiled in China by the tech firm in October. Now, the company is reportedly preparing to launch another phone as part of the Honor Magic 8 series, as its key specifications have surfaced online. The handset, which could be marketed as the Honor Magic 8 Mini, is expected to be a compact model in the lineup. It might sport a 6.31-inch flat display. Moreover, it is tipped to be powered by the flagship 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

Honor Magic 8 Mini Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, has leaked the key specifications of an upcoming “ultra-thin” series phone. GSMArena reports that the rumoured handset could be launched as the Honor Magic 8 Mini. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm the launch of the purported compact Magic 8 series handset.

honor magic 8 mini specs dcs inline Honor Magic 8 Mini

Honor Magic 8 Mini is expected to be the latest addition to the Magic 8 lineup
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

 

The Honor Magic 8 Mini is said to be powered by the recently launched flagship 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. This is interesting as the other two phones in the lineup, the Honor Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8, are equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which is also built on a 3nm process. This suggests that the Magic 8 Mini could also pack flagship-level performance inside a relatively smaller form factor.

It might sport a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO display with a flat panel. The Honor Magic 8 Mini could also carry a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back, which could also be “downgraded” (translated from Chinese) to a 50-megapixel camera with a 1/1.5-inch sensor. The rumoured handset might also feature a telephoto sensor.

According to the tipster, the phone will pack a 5,370mAh battery, which might be marketed as a 5,500mAh. The Honor Magic 8 Mini is said to be 5mm to 6mm thick, which would make it thinner than both the Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8. While the standard model measures 7.95mm in thickness, the Pro model is 8.32mm thick. Other specifications about the handset are expected to surface online in the coming months.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Magic 8 Mini, Honor Magic 8 Mini specifications, Honor Magic 8, Honor Magic 8 Pro, Honor
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Sony Inzone H9 II Wireless Gaming Headphones Launched in India With ANC, Up to 30 Hours Playback Time
Mafia: The Old Country Is Getting a Free Update That Adds New Modes, Features and Races

Related Stories

Honor Magic 8 Mini Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 6.31-Inch Display
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Imaging Launched in India At This Price
  2. iQOO 15 Pre-Booking Begins Today Ahead of Launch in India on November 26
  3. OnePlus 15R Will Go on Sale in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  4. Lava Agni 4 Launches in India With These Features and Specifications
  5. OTT Releases This Week: The Family Man Season 3, The Bengal Files, Homebound, and More
  6. Realme GT 8 Pro Review: Ricoh GR on a Smartphone?
  7. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Could Be Launched in India at This Price
  8. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Confirmed to Feature This Snapdragon Chipset
  9. Ondo Finance Gains EU Approval to offer Tokenised Stocks, ETFs
  10. Battery Breakthrough Could Make Solar Panels Cheaper and More Powerful
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft’s New Copilot Actions for Windows 11 Face Scrutiny Over Potential Security Implications
  2. Meta SAM 3 Open-Source AI Models Can Detect, Track and Construct 3D Models of Objects in Images
  3. Telegram Rolls Out Live Stories, Auctions for Gifts, Enhanced Liquid Glass UI for iPhone, and More
  4. Ondo Finance Receives Liechtenstein Approval to Offer ETFs, Tokenised Stocks
  5. Mafia: The Old Country Is Getting a Free Update That Adds New Modes, Features and Races
  6. Honor Magic 8 Mini Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 6.31-Inch Display
  7. Sony Inzone H9 II Wireless Gaming Headphones Launched in India With ANC, Up to 30 Hours Playback Time
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ India Launch Timeline Confirmed: Price, Specifications Expected
  9. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC; AnTuTu Benchmark Score Teased
  10. OnePlus 15R Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India: See Expected Specifications, Launch Timeline
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »