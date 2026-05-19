Sony is ending PC ports of its first-party single-player games. Narrative-focussed single-player titles, like Ghost of Yotei and Saros, will reportedly remain exclusive to PlayStation consoles. Sony's move would mark a shift from its strategy of releasing its first-party titles on PC a year or more after launching them on PS5.

PlayStation studio business CEO Hermen Hulst confirmed Sony's new approach to exclusivity in a town hall meeting with staff on Monday, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reported. The PlayStation boss reportedly told staff that first-party narrative single-player titles would go back to being PlayStation exclusives.

That likely means recent single-player PlayStation games like Sucker Punch's Ghost of Yotei, which released last year, and Housemarque's Saros, which released last month, will remain PS5 exclusives. It also means that upcoming PS5 exclusives like Marvel's Wolverine and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will not be ported to PC.

SCOOP: PlayStation studio business CEO Hermen Hulst told staff in a town hall Monday morning that the company's narrative single-player games will now be PlayStation exclusive, confirming Bloomberg's reporting from earlier this year. Original story from March: www.bloomberg.com/news/article...



[image or embed] — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) May 19, 2026 at 12:17 AM

Sony Ending First-Party PC Ports

Schreier had claimed in February that Sony was backing away from launching its single-player games on PC. The Bloomberg reporter also said at the time that Insomniac Games' Marvel's Wolverine, which is set to launch exclusively on PS5 on September 15, 2026, may never release on PC.

Bloomber later reported that PlayStation had scrapped plans to bring Ghost of Yotei to PC. Both Ghost of Yotei and recently released Saros will reportedly remain exclusive to PS5. Sony-published games from external developers, like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, will be released on PC. Death Stranding 2 launched on Steam on March 19, less than a year after its PS5 release. The upcoming Kena: Scars of Kosmora, from developer Ember Lab, is also coming to both PS5 and PC later this year.

Sony will also likely continue releasing live-service multiplayer games like Helldivers 2 and Marathon on PC. The company's first-party multiplayer games have landed on PS5 and PC simultaneously. The upcoming fighting title, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls from developer Arc System Works, is also coming to PS5 and PC on August 6, 2026.