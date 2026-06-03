Nvidia announced RTX Spark at Computex 2026, calling it a "superchip" that can deliver workstation-grade AI capabilities in thin-and-light laptops. At the annual computer expo, Nvidia highlighted the platform's ability to run large language models locally, potentially delivering up to 1 petaflop of AI compute. While the chipmaker has yet to disclose the cost of the processor, analysts have offered an early indication of how much consumers may have to shell out for RTX Spark-powered machines.

RTX Spark-Powered Laptop Pricing (Anticipated)

Quoting a Morgan Stanley report, technology analyst Max Weinbach writes in a post on X that laptops equipped with Nvidia's RTX Spark N1 chip could carry a starting price of around $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,72,300). Meanwhile, machines powered by the more capable N1x variant may begin at $2,899 (roughly Rs. 2,77,600).

Morgan Stanley posted a report on RTX Spark and mentioned pricing:



“Our checks with PC brands at this year's Computex suggest AI PCs with N1X will need to price at US$2,899, while N1 models will be priced at US$1,799.” — Max Weinbach (@mweinbach) June 2, 2026

If accurate, this pricing would put RTX Spark laptops in direct competition with ultra-high-end creator laptops, workstation-class notebooks, and Apple's MacBook Pro lineup.

The report further suggests these estimates likely apply to base configurations featuring 16GB or 32GB of RAM paired with 512GB or 1TB of storage. On the other hand, more premium models equipped with higher-capacity RAM and onboard storage configurations are expected to command significantly higher prices.

Top 10 Product Launches and Announcements on Day 1 of Computex 2026

The actual retail pricing, however, could vary depending on the manufacturer, display technology, storage configuration, and additional hardware features.

Multiple manufacturers, notably, have unveiled RTX Spark-powered laptops during the trade show. Microsoft introduced the Surface Laptop Ultra, a 15-inch mini-LED touchscreen laptop with up to 128GB of unified memory. Meanwhile, Asus expanded its creator-focused portfolio with the ProArt P16 and ProArt P14.

Dell announced the XPS 16 Creator Edition, which pairs the RTX Spark superchip with a tandem OLED display. HP's lineup RTX Spark includes OmniBook X 14 and OmniBook Ultra 16. The company claims it to be among the thinnest RTX Spark laptops unveiled so far. MSI has also jumped on the bandwagon with the Prestige N16 Flip AI+, while Lenovo's Yoga Pro 9n will also have the superchip under the hood.

Nvidia says RTX Spark combines a Blackwell RTX GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores, fifth-generation Tensor cores, and up to a 20-core Nvidia Grace CPU. The company describes it as a new computing platform built for AI-enhanced Windows experiences. It is claimed to be capable of handling local AI workloads such as personal AI agents, large language models (LLMs), generative AI applications, AI-assisted productivity tools, and RTX-accelerated gaming without affecting portability.