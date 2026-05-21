State of Play, Sony's games showcase, is returning next month, bringing updates on upcoming games. The next State of Play show will feature announcements and reveals from studios around the world, along with a new look at Marvel's Wolverine. The games showcase will be broadcast on Tuesday, June 2, Sony announced.

The State of Play show will be streamed live on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels on June 2 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST (June 3 at 2.30am IST). Expect a ton of announcements as Sony has confirmed the broadcast will be over 60 minutes long, featuring “updates, announcements, and gameplay reveals from top studios around the world.”

Sony and Insomniac Games have also confirmed the State of Play broadcast will bring an extended look at Marvel's Wolverine. The studio will present Wolverine's “brutal and relentless” combat during the show, along with some new details about the game.

Marvel's Wolverine received its first gameplay trailer at State of Play showcase in September 2025, where Insomniac shared the first proper look at the game since it was revealed at PlayStation Showcase in 2021. Marvel's Wolverine is set to launch exclusively on PS5 on September 15, 2026.

State of Play returns on June 2.



The over hour-long show includes an extended look at Marvel's Wolverine, plus news and updates on upcoming PS5 games: https://t.co/u88KNkpTla pic.twitter.com/OyYWoLXnQE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 20, 2026

What to Expect from State of Play

PlayStation has not shared details about other games that will be shown at the event, but the show could bring new announcements from other Sony first-party studios. In addition to Insomniac's Wolverine, the State of Play broadcast could feature Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The game was revealed at The Game Awards 2024, but hasn't received an update since then.

Santa Monica Studio could also reveal details about the God of War Greek trilogy remake, that was announced at the State of Play broadcast in February. Additionally, the studio could finally confirm the leaked God of War spinoff title feature Faye as protagonist from Cory Barlog. The game is reported to be “new franchise within the God of War universe” with a new combat system that marks a departure from the God of War series.

The State of Play broadcast will mostly feature a host of third-party announcements, including both new reveals and updates to already announced games. We can see a new trailer for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, which is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC on July 9.

An update on Wuxia action title Phantom Blade Zero, which is releasing later this year in September, is expected, too.