Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • State of Play Broadcast Returns on June 2, Featuring New Look at Marvel's Wolverine Gameplay

State of Play Broadcast Returns on June 2, Featuring New Look at Marvel's Wolverine Gameplay

The State of Play broadcast will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch on June 2.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 May 2026 12:21 IST
State of Play Broadcast Returns on June 2, Featuring New Look at Marvel's Wolverine Gameplay

Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games

Marvel's Wolverine will get an extended look at State of Play

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Marvel's Wolverine will launch exclusively on PS5 on September 15, 2026
  • The next State of Play broadcast will be over 60 minutes long
  • The show could bring an update on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
Advertisement

State of Play, Sony's games showcase, is returning next month, bringing updates on upcoming games. The next State of Play show will feature announcements and reveals from studios around the world, along with a new look at Marvel's Wolverine. The games showcase will be broadcast on Tuesday, June 2, Sony announced.

The State of Play show will be streamed live on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels on June 2 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST (June 3 at 2.30am IST). Expect a ton of announcements as Sony has confirmed the broadcast will be over 60 minutes long, featuring “updates, announcements, and gameplay reveals from top studios around the world.”

Sony and Insomniac Games have also confirmed the State of Play broadcast will bring an extended look at Marvel's Wolverine. The studio will present Wolverine's “brutal and relentless” combat during the show, along with some new details about the game.

Marvel's Wolverine received its first gameplay trailer at State of Play showcase in September 2025, where Insomniac shared the first proper look at the game since it was revealed at PlayStation Showcase in 2021. Marvel's Wolverine is set to launch exclusively on PS5 on September 15, 2026.

What to Expect from State of Play

PlayStation has not shared details about other games that will be shown at the event, but the show could bring new announcements from other Sony first-party studios. In addition to Insomniac's Wolverine, the State of Play broadcast could feature Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The game was revealed at The Game Awards 2024, but hasn't received an update since then.

Santa Monica Studio could also reveal details about the God of War Greek trilogy remake, that was announced at the State of Play broadcast in February. Additionally, the studio could finally confirm the leaked God of War spinoff title feature Faye as protagonist from Cory Barlog. The game is reported to be “new franchise within the God of War universe” with a new combat system that marks a departure from the God of War series.

The State of Play broadcast will mostly feature a host of third-party announcements, including both new reveals and updates to already announced games. We can see a new trailer for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, which is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC on July 9.

An update on Wuxia action title Phantom Blade Zero, which is releasing later this year in September, is expected, too.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: State of Play, Sony, PlayStation, Marvel's Wolverine, Insomniac Games, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Dual 200-Megapixel Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras: Price, Features

Related Stories

State of Play Broadcast Returns on June 2, Featuring New Look at Marvel's Wolverine Gameplay
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Vibe 2 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery
  2. Xiaomi 17 Max Debuts With 8,000mAh Battery, Leica-Tuned Cameras: See Price
  3. Vi Expands 5G Footprint in West Bengal, Plans Rollout Across 10 Cities
  4. Oppo Find X9s With Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Arrives in India at This Price
  5. PS Plus Prices Hiked Across All Tiers in India: Check New Pricing
  6. Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro With 12mm Drivers Arrives in India at This Price
  7. Vivo X500 Pro Max Might Launch This Year With an 8,000mAh Battery
  8. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launches in India With Hasselblad-Tuned Camera Setup
  9. Android 17 Will Arrive With This Apple Continuity-Inspired Feature
  10. Vivo Y600 Turbo Launch Date Revealed as Tipster Leaks Key Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Gemini Offers Agentic Design Creation With New Adobe and Canva Connectors
  2. Xiaomi 17 Max Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, Leica-Tuned 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Launched in India With Up to 54 Hours of Music Playback, 12mm Drivers: Price, Features
  4. Vi Expands 5G Network in West Bengal, Plans Rollout Across 10 Cities
  5. Sony Hikes PS Plus Prices Across All Tiers in India: Check New Pricing
  6. Vivo Y600 Turbo Launch Date Revealed as Tipster Leaks Handset's Key Specifications
  7. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Rear Camera Details Teased as Details of India Launch Timeline Surface Online
  8. Vivo S60 Colour Options Revealed Days Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications, Features
  9. Google Is Bringing AI Studio to Android Smartphones, Will Let Users Vibe Code Apps
  10. Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro With 6.47-Inch Display Reportedly in Development; Could Join Galaxy S27 Lineup Next Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »