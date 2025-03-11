Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Readying Xbox Gaming Handheld for 2025, Plans to Launch Next Generation Console in 2027: Report

Microsoft Readying Xbox Gaming Handheld for 2025, Plans to Launch Next-Generation Console in 2027: Report

The successor to the higher-end Xbox Series X has been fully greenlit, targeting launch in 2027.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 March 2025 13:51 IST
Microsoft Readying Xbox Gaming Handheld for 2025, Plans to Launch Next-Generation Console in 2027: Report

Microsoft is said to be working with an OEM on the Xbox-branded handheld

Highlights
  • The Xbox gaming handheld will likely be Windows-based
  • Microsoft also plans to launch new controller options
  • Xbox has adopted a multiplatform strategy for its first-party games
Advertisement

Xbox hardware has been staring at an uncertain future since Microsoft pivoted its gaming strategy to launch first-party titles on rival platforms in 2024. Console sales in the US reportedly hit a record low for the company in 2024. Despite Microsoft's struggles as a platform owner, Xbox chief Phil Spencer has said the company is still focussed on its hardware business. A new report has strengthened his claim, detailing the company's gaming hardware plans. Microsoft is said to readying a PC gaming handheld for launch this year, with plans to bring the Xbox Series S/X successor in 2027.

Xbox Handheld Planned for 2025

The information comes from Windows Central, which claims Microsoft is set to enter the gaming handheld space with a partner device planned for launch later this year. The report, published Monday, also claims the next-generation Xbox consoles are now fully in production.

Microsoft is reportedly collaborating with an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the PC gaming space on the Xbox handheld device. While the report doesn't mention the company working with the Xbox parent, it's likely a major PC manufacturer like Lenovo, Asus and MSI. All three of these companies have their own Windows-based PC gaming handhelds in the market with Lenovo Legion Go, Asus ROG Ally and MSI Claw, respectively.

According to the report, the Xbox gaming handheld is codenamed “Keenan” and sports a design that's “unmistakeably” Xbox, with a dedicated Xbox guide button. The device will most likely be Windows-based, with a focus on Microsoft store and PC Game Pass ecosystems, the report said. Windows OS would also allow users the install other game storefronts and launchers like Steam and Epic Games Store.

The OS will likely be tailored for a handheld experience, considering Windows-based handhelds have faced criticism over their software experience. Microsoft has previously said it intends to combine Windows and Xbox experience to streamline OS for gaming handhelds.

ally x windows 1726484113541 ally x

Windows-based gaming handhelds have faced criticism over their software and UI experience

Next-Gen Xbox Consoles in 2027

In addition to its plans of bringing an Xbox-branded PC gaming handheld to market in 2025, Microsoft is reportedly working on the successor to Xbox Series S/X consoles. The next-generation consoles have been “fully greenlit”, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter. The company is planning to launch a successor to the higher-end Xbox Series X in 2027, but it's unclear if the underpowered Xbox Series S will get the same treatment. Microsoft is also planning to introduce new controller options with support for direct-to-cloud connectivity, the report said.

In February 2024, Xbox president Sarah Bond had reiterated Microsoft's commitment to future Xbox hardware in a business update, claiming the company was focussed on delivering “largest technical leap” for a new console generation for the next Xbox.

While Microsoft is developing future Xbox hardware, questions about the platform's viability have been raised after the company decided to launch its first-party games on rival platforms. Since Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced in February 2024 that some Xbox exclusive games would be launching on PS5 and Nintendo Switch, more first-party titles — both old and new — have launched outside the Xbox and PC ecosystem.

xbox series x xbox series x

The Xbox Series X successor has been greenlit at Microsoft
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Games on Other Platforms

This year, popular Xbox exclusives like Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold have already been announced for PS5. Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which launched on Xbox Series S/X and PC in December, is set to arrive on Sony's console in 2025. First-party title Doom: The Dark Ages, also from Bethesda, will launch simultaneously on PC, Xbox Series S/X and PS5 on May 13.

Spencer has said more than once that he would not rule out any Xbox exclusive game from making the jump to PlayStation. In an interview in January, the Xbox boss suggested that Starfield, Bethesda's sci-fi RPG, could release on PlayStation, as well.

“There's no specific game that I would — this kind of goes back to my ‘red line' answer — like there's no reason for me to put a ring fence around any game and say ‘this game will not go to a place where it will find players, where it will have business success for us',” Spencer had said.

“Game Pass is an important component of playing the games on our platform. But to keep games off of other platforms, that's not a path for us. It doesn't work for us what we're doing now,” he had added.

Last month, in a separate interview, Spencer admitted he was no longer trying to move players on other platforms to Xbox and was instead focussed on building the Xbox business there.

this is an xbox xbox

Microsoft's "This is an Xbox" ad campaign launched in November
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Even as new Xbox hardware is on its way, Microsoft itself has sought to deemphasise the ‘box' in the ‘Xbox', decoupling its content offerings from its console. In November, the company ran a new “This is an Xbox” marketing campaign that highlighted its cloud and Game Pass strategies, essentially telling Xbox users that they didn't need an Xbox console to play Xbox games. At an annual shareholders' meeting a month later, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella doubled down on the message, saying players should be able to experience Xbox on all their devices.

Microsoft's push towards a multi-platform future for Xbox gaming has come as Xbox Series S/X sales have lagged far behind the PS5, even as Xbox player numbers are up. The company sees launching its first-party games on other platforms as an area of growth. Last year, Spencer had talked about the decision to release Xbox exclusives on PS5 and said the gaming division had to run a business and be accountable to its parent, Microsoft.

“It's definitely true inside of Microsoft — the bar is high for us in terms of the delivery that we have to give back to the company, because we get a level of support from the company that's just amazing in what we're able to go do.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xbox, Xbox Handheld, Gaming Handheld, Xbox Series, Xbox Console, Phil Spencer, Microsoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple's iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 Updates to Arrive With 'Dramatic' Redesign: Report

Related Stories

Microsoft Readying Xbox Gaming Handheld for 2025, Plans to Launch Next-Generation Console in 2027: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debut in India: Price
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56 and Moto G86 Price, Other Details Leaked
  3. Return of the Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 to Arrive With 'Dramatic' Redesign: Report
  5. iQOO Z10 Series Launch Timeline, Key Features Surface Online
  6. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Display and Battery Details Tipped
  7. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Reportedly Debut With Android 15-Based XOS 15
  8. ChatGPT for macOS Can Now Edit Code Directly in Developer Tools
  9. Poco F7 Pro Key Features Leaked; Said to Get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  10. Microsoft to Launch Xbox Handheld This Year, Next-Gen Console in 2027: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Amazon
  2. Microsoft Readying Xbox Gaming Handheld for 2025, Plans to Launch Next-Generation Console in 2027: Report
  3. Apple's iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 Updates to Arrive With 'Dramatic' Redesign: Report
  4. Infinix Note 50X 5G to Reportedly Come With Android 15-Based XOS 15: Features
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro Codenames Spotted in Latest HyperOS 2.1 Code, Model Numbers Revealed: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Battery Size Surfaces Online Via UL Demko Listing
  8. Android 16 May Introduce Mouse Cursor Transitions and Other xternal Display Management Tools
  9. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.4 Beta 3 Update for iPhone With Fixes for Apple Intelligence and Siri Issues
  10. US President Trump Directs SEC Task Force to Outline Crypto Rules by August 
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »