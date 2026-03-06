Technology News
Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma Confirms ‘Project Helix’ Next-Gen Hybrid Xbox That Plays PC, Console Games

Project Helix is designed to support games built for both Xbox consoles and Windows PCs.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2026 11:55 IST
Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma Confirms ‘Project Helix’ Next-Gen Hybrid Xbox That Plays PC, Console Games

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Project Helix will succeed the Xbox Series X/S consoles

Highlights
  • The upcoming Xbox console is codenamed Project Helix
  • It mis confirmed to run both Xbox titles and Windows PC games
  • The next-generation Xbox may launch around 2027
Microsoft has finally taken the wraps off its plans for its next-generation gaming aspirations. The Redmond-based tech giant on Thursday announced that its upcoming Xbox console is codenamed "Project Helix." It is expected to succeed the current generation of Xbox systems. Microsoft claims the standout feature of the upcoming hardware is its ability to natively play both Xbox and PC games, potentially merging Microsoft's two massive gaming ecosystems into a single "hybrid" device.

Microsoft's Next-Gen Xbox is Codenamed 'Project Helix' 

This news comes from the newly appointed Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Asha Sharma, who took to X to announce the next-generation Xbox. Project Helix is designed to support games built for both Xbox consoles and Windows PCs. This means, in theory, the next-generation console could allow players to run PC titles alongside games developed exclusively for the Xbox platform.

The shift towards the "hybrid" console PC experience directly corroborates the previous statements made by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. In late 2025, Nadella had indicated that the company was looking to "revisit" the conventional wisdom that consoles and PCs are separate entities. He had also emphasised that the next Xbox would be a Windows-centric device, moving away from the “walled garden” nature of traditional consoles.

Project Helix seems to embody this strategy. Reports suggest it would be able to play PC games across several storefronts like Steam and the Epic Games Store "from day one”. It is expected to succeed Microsoft's current console generation, including the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Recent reports suggest the next-generation Xbox console could arrive around 2027, although development timelines may still evolve. Internal documents suggest Microsoft considers 2026 or 2027 as a "best-case scenario," and the company has not "fully internally committed" to a fixed date.

The tech giant is expected to share additional details about Project Helix at the upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC), where the company typically reveals new development tools and platform capabilities.

Sharma confirmed that she will attend the Game Developers Conference, which takes place next week in San Francisco, to discuss the project in greater detail with the partners. Running from March 9 to March 13. GDC, short for Game Developers Conference, is a week-long event where video game professionals gather to discuss design, programming, and industry trends.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Project Helix, Project Helix, Xbox
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
