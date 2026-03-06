Microsoft has finally taken the wraps off its plans for its next-generation gaming aspirations. The Redmond-based tech giant on Thursday announced that its upcoming Xbox console is codenamed "Project Helix." It is expected to succeed the current generation of Xbox systems. Microsoft claims the standout feature of the upcoming hardware is its ability to natively play both Xbox and PC games, potentially merging Microsoft's two massive gaming ecosystems into a single "hybrid" device.

This news comes from the newly appointed Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Asha Sharma, who took to X to announce the next-generation Xbox. Project Helix is designed to support games built for both Xbox consoles and Windows PCs. This means, in theory, the next-generation console could allow players to run PC titles alongside games developed exclusively for the Xbox platform.

Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console.



Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about… pic.twitter.com/Xx5rpVnAZI — Asha (@asha_shar) March 5, 2026

The shift towards the "hybrid" console PC experience directly corroborates the previous statements made by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. In late 2025, Nadella had indicated that the company was looking to "revisit" the conventional wisdom that consoles and PCs are separate entities. He had also emphasised that the next Xbox would be a Windows-centric device, moving away from the “walled garden” nature of traditional consoles.

Project Helix seems to embody this strategy. Reports suggest it would be able to play PC games across several storefronts like Steam and the Epic Games Store "from day one”. It is expected to succeed Microsoft's current console generation, including the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Recent reports suggest the next-generation Xbox console could arrive around 2027, although development timelines may still evolve. Internal documents suggest Microsoft considers 2026 or 2027 as a "best-case scenario," and the company has not "fully internally committed" to a fixed date.

The tech giant is expected to share additional details about Project Helix at the upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC), where the company typically reveals new development tools and platform capabilities.

Sharma confirmed that she will attend the Game Developers Conference, which takes place next week in San Francisco, to discuss the project in greater detail with the partners. Running from March 9 to March 13. GDC, short for Game Developers Conference, is a week-long event where video game professionals gather to discuss design, programming, and industry trends.