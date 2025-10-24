Fallout 4 is getting a special edition bundle to mark the game's 10-year anniversary next month. The Anniversary Edition, which includes six add-ons and creation club content, will also launch on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, Bethesda announced Thursday during its Fallout Day livestream. Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition will be release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on November 10, ten years after the game's launch.

The Anniversary Edition package will include the base game, six expansions — including Automatron, Far Harbor, Nuka-World, and the Workshop expansions — and over 150 Creation Club items, Bethesda said. Fallout 4 also got a new teaser trailer for its Switch 2 release.

“The definitive edition of Fallout 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. It's been ten years since players first stepped out of Vault 111 and into the post-nuclear world. To mark the occasion, Bethesda Game Studios is thrilled to announce Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. This is the ultimate celebration of a beloved classic, bringing together the complete Fallout 4 experience on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026,” Bethesda said.

The edition will also bring previously unreleased Creation Club content, including new weapons and different Dogmeat breeds, gameplay tweaks, and quest expansions, Bethesda said.

The Anniversary Edition will introduce Creations to Fallout 4 through a new in-game Creations menu, where players can discover and download new content.

The new edition of Fallout 4 comes over a year after the game received a next-gen update on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles. The next-gen update brought graphical improvements, higher frame rates, and other improvements and fixes.

Fallout Day Broadcast Announcements

During its Fallout Day broadcast on Thursday, Bethesda also announced the release date for Fallout 76's Burning Springs update. The expansion, which is one of the game's largest expansions yet with a new map region and story, will be available for free on December 2, 2025.

With the update, Fallout 76 players will be able to explore post-apocalyptic Ohio and take on all-new Bounty Hunting missions from The Ghoul from Amazon Prime Video's Fallout television series.

Bethesda also announced a Fallout Day sale, with up to 75 percent off deals across the Fallout franchise now live on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox storefronts.

Additionally, the studio announced the Fallout: New Vegas 15th Anniversary Bundle, which comes with the Ultimate Edition of the game and physical collectible items.

Bethesda, however, did not reveal any new Fallout games during the broadcast, even though the studio is believed to be working on new Fallout projects. Last year, Bethesda director Todd Howard had suggested the studio was working on two unannounced Fallout projects. While those projects remain unconfirmed, the studio is working on The Elder Scrolls 6 and new content for its most recent release, Starfield.